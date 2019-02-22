A small but outspoken Catholic group is hosting a meeting Saturday in Rapid City to "gather information" on Cardinal Blase Cupich, a former bishop of Rapid City.
Cupich is promoting a "pro-homosexual agenda" as the cardinal of Chicago, Roman Catholic Faithful (RCF) wrote in one of its recent ads in the Rapid City Journal. "If you would like additional information on the abuses of power exerted by one of the most powerful prelates in the Catholic Church in America, or if you have more information to add to our investigation, join us ..."
"We are gathering information on the cardinal in Chicago. We are traveling to any location he has ever lived or served," RCF president Stephen Brady told the Journal. The group recently held an event in Illinois and plans to hold others in Spokane, Wash., and Omaha, Neb.
RCF describes itself as a Catholic organization that is fighting clerical corruption and misconduct. It was created in 1996 before shutting down in 2009. It re-formed in September 2018.
"They're very small, they're very loud," Michael Sean Winters, a columnist at the National Catholic Reporter, said.
He said the group is aligned with the anti-Pope Francis movement, which targets Cupich since he was Francis' first major appointment in the United States, and because Cupich is a progressive in a powerful position.
Winters said liberal and conservative Catholics have clashed for hundreds of years, but both sides have generally respected each other due to their belief that everyone is working in good faith to improve the church.
"This is different," he said. "This is trying to really actively divide the church."
Robert Gruss, current bishop of Rapid City, has accused RCF of having bad intentions.
"The question on my mind: 'Is their true goal to rid the Catholic church of clerical corruption or is it an attempt to destroy the reputation of Cardinal Cupich with whom they disagree regarding his approach to certain church teachings? Based upon what I have read in their materials, their goal is to attempt to destroy the reputation of Cardinal Cupich. Therefore, their mission is evil and guided by the evil one. Any group that seeks to divide the church by sharing false information is doing the work of Satan,'" he wrote in a Feb. 6 letter that was read by priests at masses the following Sunday in Rapid City.
The Church Militant and other conservative websites wrote articles about Gruss' statement. Gruss said in a Feb. 14 letter that he received "vitriolic responses" from RCF supporters.
The bishop wrote in his newsletter that there is a difference between holding church officials accountable for their immoral or criminal actions — something he supports — and purposely trying to ruin someone's reputation.
Brady said that when Cupich was bishop of Rapid City from 1998-2010, he expressed views that don't align with the church's pro-life stance and had an "agenda" against the Latin mass.
In 2002, Cupich did ban members of a Rapid City church from celebrating Good Friday and Easter in Latin. He told the Journal at the time that he did so in the name of unity. In 2008, Cupich called abortion an "intrinsic evil" but also said it's sinful to vote for a politician based only on their position on abortion and that he's against a ban on giving communion to pro-choice Catholic politicians.
Much of RCF's work focuses on clergy sex abuse and the misconduct crisis in the church, but Brady did not accuse Cupich of any wrongdoing in that regard during his time in Rapid City. RCF is also against LGBT relations, sex before marriage and birth control.
Winters said RCF falsely frames the sex abuse crisis as one of homosexuality, rather than one of general sex abuse against minors.
He said that while priests have abused boys, this can partially be explained by the fact that they have more access to them whether it's in a changing room or on a retreat.
A landmark 2011 study into the crisis by the John Jay College of Criminal Justice also found that the crisis wasn't linked to gay priests, and psychologists say gay people aren't more likely to sexually abuse children.
Winters also said that the people involved in RCF "were nowhere to be found" during the earlier days of the movement against the church's sex abuse crisis.
Brady said he became involved in this issue in 1994 when he claims Catholic teachers and school board members were "promoting pornography and homosexual lifestyle" at his children's public school. He said his investigation lead him to learn that Daniel Ryan, bishop of Springfield, Ill., was a "predatory homosexual."
After accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse, a 2006 independent investigation found that Ryan “engaged in sexual misconduct with adults and used his authority to conceal this misconduct" and sexual misconduct of priests in his diocese, according to the State Journal-Register. In 2018, the diocese said Ryan was credibly accused of sexually abusing minors. Ryan died in 2015 and was never charged with any crime.
Winters said it remains to be seen how powerful the new incarnation of RCF will become and that because they are so new, there is little information on who funds the organization.
Brady said his group is funded by individual Catholics, but there are two Catholic foundations — which are not part of the Catholic hierarchy — that donated to RCF in the past and are interested in doing so again once the organization’s nonprofit status is approved. He wouldn’t name the foundations.