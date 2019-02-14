Try 1 month for 99¢
The new residential drug treatment facility is expected to open in October. 

 Photo courtesy Helene Duhamel

Construction has begun at Pennington County's new and expanded long-term inpatient drug treatment center

The treatment center is on the second floor of the new Care Campus. It will replace the facility on LaCrosse Street and more than double the number of people who can use it, Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, said Thursday.

The current facility can house 28 people. The new one, which is expected to open in October, will be able treat 64 people at a time. 

"The goal is to reduce the inefficient 'revolving door' approach to drug treatment with better results for taxpayers," Duhamel said. 

The $2.2 million project was funded by an anonymous donor.

