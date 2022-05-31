Construction ends early on St. Patrick Street

Construction ended about three weeks early on the St. Patrick Street project near state Highway 44.

Rapid City Public Works Director Dale Tech said Tuesday during the city council's Public Works Committee meeting that the contractors installed the box culvert and ended the project early.

"That greatly reduced the inconvenience to our traveling public on that road," Tech said. "Kudos to the contractor that got that done early for our folks."

The project was on the committee's agenda Tuesday for a change order for the project for a decrease of $12,255.27.

The committee approved the item on its consent agenda, along with the other 11 items listed. The committee also approved three other change orders, an increase of $29,942.50 for the Elk Vale Lift Station Gravity Main and Force Main upgrades, and two decreases of $5,542.48 and $1,373.11 for the IGT subdivision improvements and the Nebraska Street and Windslow Drive Storm Sewer inlet projects, respectively.

Council member Pat Jones asked about the St. Cloud Street project.

Tech said the latest update he had was from last week. He said crews are currently building the retaining walls and doing underground utility work. He said the project is on schedule and going well.

East St. Cloud Street from Fifth Street to the Star Village area is closed off for full reconstruction, and adding St. Paul Street to the area. The project costs $4.2 million and includes installing the retaining wall and a larger water main. Completion is anticipated for November.

Council member Bill Evans said a ribbon cutting is being planned for the Homestead Street extension in the next two to three weeks. He said it will be fully complete July 1, but it's ready to go.

"It should be a fabulous moment for the East Middle School area," Evans said.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.