Power line construction firm Brink Constructors is revamping its apprenticeship program by building an on-site training course.
Company President Zane Brink said recently that bringing the course to the firm’s 40-acre headquarters at 2950 N. Plaza Drive in Rapid City is part of a strategy to strengthen what he said was a weakening bond between future lineworkers and their journeyman counterparts.
The new program, which Brink said has been in the works for about a year, will be rolling out next week. He estimated it will cost the company about $400,000 a year to maintain. As a part of national corporation Quanta Services, he said the company may bring apprentices from other affiliates to train at its new yard as well but will focus primarily on schooling Brink employees.
That the company would build a training facility in its own backyard is something that company Vice President Brent Voorhees said no other Quanta Services company has attempted. The move is also timely: it comes as South Dakota lawmakers and economic development officials are pushing for a renewed emphasis on trade education and when the number of jobs in the field are thought to be growing.
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, openings for lineworkers will jump to 137,000 in 2026, an increase of 16.8 percent from 2016. The job requires a high school diploma or equivalent and had a median wage in 2018 of $70,910.
Because so many apprentices with Brink Constructors travel for work — at times as far away as Florida — and receive a glut of their training on the job, Brink said exposing them to all of the material they need to know can be complicated.
“We’re trying to harden this up that so they’re getting exposed to the right training regardless of the jobs we’re doing at the time,” he said.
After spending much of their multi-year apprenticeship on the road, Brink said that many never develop a sense of loyalty to the company and leave it when presented with a chance to do so. By bringing them back to train in Rapid City on occasion, the company believes it can better retain the talent that it cultivates.
“Instead of sending them all the way around the country, they’re going to be coming back here," Voorhees said.
For its training, the company is erecting an array of utility poles on its property that apprentices can learn on, none of which will be powered. An individual would be required to train at the headquarters for two one-week stints each year over the course of a four-year apprenticeship. He or she would be taught according to a curriculum laid out and accredited by the Northwest Lineman College, a vocational-technical college based in Idaho. The new site will be able to accommodate about 16 apprentices, although Brink said that the company brings up anywhere from 50 to 60 at a time.
As the nation faces an ongoing shortage of trade laborers, company officials hope that their renewed commitment to recruiting will attract the attention of a new generation of laborers. For years, the company had predominantly recruited from agricultural communities that Brink said no longer sustain its workforce. Outreach to high school students has yielded mixed results.
"The trend in the school systems right now is that everybody needs to go get a four-year degree. And that’s not accurate," Brink said. "We’ll take an 18 year old guy out of high school and we’ll train him.”