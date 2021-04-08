Construction on Main, St. Joseph streets to last through June

“The second phase entails work on 12th Street from Kansas City Street to Fulton Street,” he said.

The work would be a full reconstruction and is scheduled for 2022.

The Danielsons said they typically open the Station on Main in March, but with the construction, they had to postpone. During the pandemic businesses were shut down for much of the spring and the shop reopened around June.

The Station on Main sells antique, vintage, re-purposed and up-cycled furniture and other items.

Patty said they’re retired, so they don’t rely on the income.

“If we relied on it, we’d be really hurting badly,” Jeff said. “It’s got to be done. We’re not complaining about it, it just has to be done. We kind of knew it (was coming) but it still sucks.”

Susan Sorbel, owner of Antique and Furniture Mart, said her business has declined about 10% with the construction on West Main Street starting, but she’s able to have people park behind the building.