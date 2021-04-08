Construction on Main, St. Joseph streets to last through June

Patty and Jeff Danielson postponed opening the Station on Main for the second year in a row. First, it was the pandemic. Now, it's for construction.
“We can’t open, we don’t have a parking lot,” Jeff said Wednesday. “If you get in here, you can’t get out because they have construction trailers and everything.”
Construction began on Main Street and St. Joseph Street between West Boulevard and West Street around March 22 to install new waterlines and storm sewer. The construction is part of the overall multi-phase 12th Street Reconstruction Project to alleviate flooding issues in the area, city communications coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said.
The Rapid City Council approved the $5.25 million project on Dec. 21.
Areas from Fulton Street to West Main Street will see reconstruction. The project on Main Street and St. Joseph Street will also work through Halley Park. West Main Street is scheduled for completion by June 15 while St. Joseph Street is scheduled for completion no later than Sept. 1 with a goal to be completed before the start of the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which will be Aug. 6-15.
Shoemaker said work on phase one of the project would move to 12th Street from St. Joseph Street to Kansas City Street with completion by Oct. 31.
“The second phase entails work on 12th Street from Kansas City Street to Fulton Street,” he said.
The work would be a full reconstruction and is scheduled for 2022.
The Danielsons said they typically open the Station on Main in March, but with the construction, they had to postpone. During the pandemic businesses were shut down for much of the spring and the shop reopened around June.
The Station on Main sells antique, vintage, re-purposed and up-cycled furniture and other items.
Patty said they’re retired, so they don’t rely on the income.
“If we relied on it, we’d be really hurting badly,” Jeff said. “It’s got to be done. We’re not complaining about it, it just has to be done. We kind of knew it (was coming) but it still sucks.”
Susan Sorbel, owner of Antique and Furniture Mart, said her business has declined about 10% with the construction on West Main Street starting, but she’s able to have people park behind the building.
“We have a lot of loyal customers and people who have a purpose, they’re looking for something,” she said. “They’ll call and we’ll tell them how to get in. Hopefully, it’ll be over soon.”
Sorbel said it’d be nice to have the construction completed by tourist season because they typically get a lot of out-of-state dealers in April and into May.
For Seth Arthur and Devon Rivers, residents on St. Joseph Street and industrial engineering students at South Dakota Mines, the construction can add anywhere between five to 20 minutes on to their commutes whether it be for getting to class or just trying to pull into the driveway.
“There’s always people here,” Arthur said.
“It hurts the soul a little bit,” Rivers said.
Arthur said it was rough when construction first started, but now it seems like people know how to avoid the area.
“Everyone’s frustrated, right? Nobody wants to be sitting here in traffic,” he said. “When we’re sitting here in the driveway and we’re trying to pull out and people don’t make room for you, it’s like, ‘dude, I literally live here. Let me get away from my house and get into traffic before I get into traffic.’”
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —