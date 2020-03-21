Construction starts Monday at major intersection

An eight-week city construction project impacting one of Rapid City's busiest intersections starts Monday.

Traffic at and near the intersection of Jackson Boulevard and West Main Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews conduct detailed concrete joint and pothole repairs in the area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The eight-week project will include three phases with traffic lane shifts every two to three weeks as work progresses. Traffic will be reduced to one eastbound and one westbound lane for the duration of the project, which is expected to be completed by mid-May.

An estimated 40,000 vehicles pass through this intersection daily. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route during the construction or to allow additional time in their daily commute to reach their destination. Message boards are in place advising people using the area of the upcoming work.

Access to businesses in the construction area will be maintained during the project. The contractor for the project is Ainsworth-Benning Construction of Spearfish.

The work is being done ahead of a major South Dakota Department of Transportation construction project on Omaha Street which is scheduled to begin in May.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0