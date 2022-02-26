Construction to resume on Sheridan Lake Road

Engineers are anticipating at least 15-minute delays on Sheridan Lake Road as it's reduced to one lane when construction resumes next week.

Ferber Engineering announced that Oftedal Construction is preparing to resume work on Sheridan Lake Road from Victoria Lake Road to the westernmost Spring Creek Bridge, which is about four miles.

Ferber Engineering Company President John Van Beek said this is the final season of construction for the project. It will connect the portion that was completed just outside of Rapid City city limits and the portion completed closest to Highway 385.

Completion of the road is anticipated for right around the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which will be Aug. 5-14.

The construction company will grade the road. There will be no hard surfacing. Van Beek said there's going to be significant horizontal and vertical changes along the alignment. The road is open to local traffic and officials recommend through traffic find an alternate route from Rapid City to Highway 385.

Drivers will be guided through the work zone with flaggers and a pilot car. People should add a minimum of 15 minutes to their commute during construction during the day. The pilot car will accommodate school buses to minimize delays, and bus stops will be maintained.

Van Beek said there could be times when moisture creates slippery conditions as the road is being worked on, but the biggest recommendation he has is for drivers to add time to their commute.

"It's not something we want to encourage people to drive on, but you have to if you're getting from point A to point B," he said. "There will be maintenance workers on site throughout storm events, and they'll use blading equipment to keep the road passable and usable."

Reconstruction began on Sheridan Lake Road in May 2020 to reconstruct 11.2 miles of the road between Highway 385 and Albertta Drive. It includes grading, asphalt, curb and gutter, grading for sidewalk and storm sewer, and increasing the land widths and adding shoulders. The $22.9 million project is being completed by the state Department of Transportation and Pennington County.

Those with questions or concerns can call 605-343-3311.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

