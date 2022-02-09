Construction traffic changes coming to Deadwood Avenue

As construction work continues on Omaha Street between 12th Street and Deadwood Avenue, engineers are planning to shift traffic beginning Thursday.

According to a news release from Ferber Engineering Company, southbound traffic on Deadwood Avenue from Cement Plant Road to the Omaha Avenue intersection will shift to the outside lane. Northbound traffic on Deadwood Avenue will shift to the inside lane normally used for southbound vehicles.

The northbound detour on Deadwood Avenue will then merge to the standard northbound lanes near Krebs Drive, the company said.

"Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing and merging traffic, changing work zone locations, reduced speeds through the work zone, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes," the release said.

Ferber Engineering said work will take place in the southeast quadrant of the Omaha Street and Deadwood Avenue intersection. Work will include roadway grading, concrete surfacing, and traffic signal installation.

The $15.3 million reconstruction combined three South Dakota Department of Transportation projects and one city project into one multi-year construction project. It includes underground utility work, street reconstruction, bridge rehabilitation, street lighting and traffic signals.

The work area extends from the Deadwood Avenue intersection to the 12th Street intersection on Omaha Street; on Mountain View Drive from the Omaha Street intersection to the railroad crossing; and on Deadwood Avenue from near Cement Plant Road to the West Chicago Street intersection.

The construction work began in 2020. Per the terms of the contract, work must be completed by May 27.

