Construction unearths long-lost WWII dog tag

Jana Morris was finishing a long, cold snowy day on the job when a glint of metal caught her eye. It turned out to be an Ohio soldier’s dog tag, circa World War II.
Morris is an inspector for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. She was at a construction site Feb. 25 on East St. Patrick Street where dirt had been newly excavated and the long-lost dog tag was unearthed.
“It’s kind of crazy it’s been there this whole time. It survived a flood. It survived construction in the area, because the culvert we’re fixing was built in 1986,” Morris said.
The dog tag belonged to Walter Porter of Dayton, Ohio. It was caked with dirt but otherwise intact.
“I never find things like this. I normally find cool rocks. This was definitely a first,” Morris said.
Morris washed the dog tag with water so it she could read it, then began tracking down its owner. Morris learned the notch on the left side of the dog tag indicates it’s from World War II. Morris googled Porter’s name and discovered he died in 2015 at age 91.
According to his obituary, Porter was a decorated combat infantryman in World War II who served with the 44th Infantry Division in the European Theater of Operations. He was awarded four battle stars, two bronze stars and the Purple Heart. Porter was awarded the French Legion of Honor -- the highest award for valor granted to a non-French national -- for his actions in the Alsace-Lorraine region of France in the winter of 1944.
However, his obituary didn’t offer clues about how Porter’s dog tag ended up in Rapid City. Morris began searching for Porter's family members and found his granddaughter, Kelly Wilson of Springboro, Ohio, on Facebook. Wilson has all her grandfather’s military medals, awards and documents. Porter’s record of his military service and a school transcript solved the dog tag mystery.
Porter enlisted in the Army in December 1942. He arrived in France in 1944, served in Germany and crossed into Austria. After World War II ended in 1945, Porter was discharged as a staff sergeant.
Before Porter served in Europe, however, he went to Rapid City. His handwritten records and his school transcript show that from August 1943 to January 1944, Porter completed an advanced engineering course at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.
Letters Porter wrote to his family from Rapid City have a return address that may have been a student mailbox at the School of Mines. His letters refer to a cabin where three to six people stayed, Wilson said. Ellsworth Air Force Base was an Army base during World War II, but Wilson doesn’t know whether the cabin Porter described was base housing or was located closer to the School of Mines.
Morris plans to send the dog tag to Wilson, who describes the discovery of it as joyful and “just surreal.”
Wilson’s father, Scott Porter, was Walter’s son. After Walter Porter’s death, Wilson and Scott Porter has started cleaning out Walter’s house and going through boxes of his belongings. Then, Scott died unexpectedly just eight months after his father, and Wilson inherited her grandfather’s belongings.
“I had kind of put the boxes away. When Jana found this dog tag and contacted me, and we were trying to figure out how it got there, it gave me that extra push to open up those boxes and start going through things, and I needed that,” Wilson said.
“When I was going through papers the other day, the other dog tag (from the set) fell out of a pile of papers. It was crazy,” Wilson said, laughing. “This piece that was lost has maybe been found at the right time.”
Porter rarely spoke about his military service, Wilson said.
“He never talked about the war on his own,” Wilson said. “He helped with school projects and he let me interview him about it. If we had questions or wanted to know something, he would tell us, but he was pretty clear that it was the hardest part of his life.”
After being discharged from the Army, Porter returned to Dayton and spent the rest of his life there. He earned a degree in engineering in 1948, followed by a law degree in 1949, from the University of Cincinnati He practiced law in and around Dayton for more than 50 years and served as a judge.
Porter married Patricia Higdon, and the couple was married for 66 years until her death in 2013. The couple was active in numerous civic and professional organizations. Her grandparents lived modestly so they could contribute more to their community and church, Wilson said.
Wilson said dog tag’s discovery is bringing some much-needed healing.
“It’s hard to describe because not only is it a piece of something of my grandfather’s, it’s also really served this other purpose of helping me grieve and bringing closure to his death and my father’s death. I’ve been given the courage to go back and open all these boxes and let myself experience that without my father being here,” Wilson said. “It’s incredible in a lot of ways.”