Construction unearths long-lost WWII dog tag

Wilson’s father, Scott Porter, was Walter’s son. After Walter Porter’s death, Wilson and Scott Porter has started cleaning out Walter’s house and going through boxes of his belongings. Then, Scott died unexpectedly just eight months after his father, and Wilson inherited her grandfather’s belongings.

“I had kind of put the boxes away. When Jana found this dog tag and contacted me, and we were trying to figure out how it got there, it gave me that extra push to open up those boxes and start going through things, and I needed that,” Wilson said.

“When I was going through papers the other day, the other dog tag (from the set) fell out of a pile of papers. It was crazy,” Wilson said, laughing. “This piece that was lost has maybe been found at the right time.”

Porter rarely spoke about his military service, Wilson said.

“He never talked about the war on his own,” Wilson said. “He helped with school projects and he let me interview him about it. If we had questions or wanted to know something, he would tell us, but he was pretty clear that it was the hardest part of his life.”