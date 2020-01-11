Construction workers start each day with stretching exercises

It’s called bend-and-stretch, a sequence of exercises that all Mortenson and Scull construction crews participate in before starting their day working on the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center arena project.

“It is how we start our day, every single day,” Max Hey, senior safety engineer for M.A. Mortenson Company, of Minneapolis, said Friday. The company is partnering with Jim Scull Construction of Rapid City on the $130-million project.

Hey said many construction firms nationwide have adopted the practice as a way to prevent soft-tissue injuries among workers.

Hey said Mortenson began its bend-and-stretch program several years ago after working with consultants in the sports medicine world.

“We sometimes joke and call ourselves construction athletes,” he said.

A series of special stretches include rolling the neck from side-to-side, stretching the wrist out, squats, touching toes — all done in a specific order.

We’re warming our muscles up correctly, so when everybody heads out to start work, their blood’s pumping and they’re ready to go,” Hey said.