Contractor for Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, jail tests positive for COVID-19

A contractor who works for the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and jail has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The sheriff's office was made aware of the positive test on Thursday, said Captain Tavis Little, who oversees the jail.

Tavis wouldn't share what kind of contract/vending work the person did, how many inmates and staff came into contact with them, and if anyone with contact is being tested, quarantined or monitored for symptoms.

But he said no staff or inmates have tested positive, and that the sheriff's office is following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and South Dakota Department of Health.

"The safety of all our staff and those that we have charge over are among our highest concern and priority," the sheriff's office said in a Thursday evening news release. "The sheriff and staff are closely monitoring the situation and all appropriate precautions are being observed."

"We extend our most sincere prayers to our friend with hopes for the best outcome and a speedy recovery," the sheriff's office said of contractor.

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

