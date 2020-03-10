Controlled burn scheduled Wednesday near Custer

The Hell Canyon District of the Black Hills National Forest is planning to burn up to 2,700 acres on the Anti-Horse Project beginning Wednesday, depending on weather.

“This is scheduled to be a two-day burn, however, we may burn into Friday if conditions warrant,” Josh Morgan of the Hell Canyon Ranger District said in a news release.

The Anti-Horse Project area is approximately 20 miles west of Custer and 18 miles east of Newcastle, Wyoming, in the Surveyor Hill Road/Jasper Fire area, across from the Tepee Work Center.

Fire officials said Highway 16 will remain open, but ask drivers to use caution and turn on headlights.

