Controversy surrounds land swap proposal

The letter states that the Rapid City Indian Community voted for a Constitution and a Council of representatives.

About four people from the Native American community spoke against the resolution at the Nov. 2 city council meeting, two of which mentioned the Council of Representatives. This opposition is one of the reasons Rapid City Council member Bill Evans voted to move the resolution to the first joint committee working session Nov. 10.

“I’m concerned we were not made aware of the reasons for these groups and their opposition,” Evans said Wednesday. “Rather than rush forward to do something that perhaps damages a person’s real concerns over it and doesn’t validate it...we want to find those voices that were not heard in the past now.”

Evans said he supports the concept of a resolution, but is opposed to the version of the one that was proposed that has about four pages recognizing the history of the land.

The Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project team released a FAQ document addressing some of the questions that came up at the city council meeting, including opposition. In the document, the team states it recognizes that any outreach is imperfect and more is always better.