Controversy surrounds land swap proposal

Three representatives from the Rapid City Native American community sent a letter to the Bureau of Indian Affairs regional director saying the Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project did not consult the community for a potential land swap resolution.
George Jewett, Theresa Spry and Charmaine White Face signed the letter on behalf of the Native American Indian Community of Rapid City, SD, and the Black Hills Area — Council of Representatives.
The council was formed in February 2019.
“It is like an insult, it is total disrespect to leave out the people,” White Face said Thursday. “That’s our way, that’s our culture: you don’t do something that will affect everybody and not let them have a voice or say.”
The letter was mailed before the Nov. 2 Rapid City Council meeting where the council voted 6-3 to send the resolution that would set the framework to find a solution to a 70-year-old legal issue over three parcels of land. It was also read at the meeting.
The letter states that the Rapid City Indian Community voted for a Constitution and a Council of representatives.
About four people from the Native American community spoke against the resolution at the Nov. 2 city council meeting, two of which mentioned the Council of Representatives. This opposition is one of the reasons Rapid City Council member Bill Evans voted to move the resolution to the first joint committee working session Nov. 10.
“I’m concerned we were not made aware of the reasons for these groups and their opposition,” Evans said Wednesday. “Rather than rush forward to do something that perhaps damages a person’s real concerns over it and doesn’t validate it...we want to find those voices that were not heard in the past now.”
Evans said he supports the concept of a resolution, but is opposed to the version of the one that was proposed that has about four pages recognizing the history of the land.
The Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project team released a FAQ document addressing some of the questions that came up at the city council meeting, including opposition. In the document, the team states it recognizes that any outreach is imperfect and more is always better.
“That is why the resolution sets up a process for the City to conduct formal consultations to include all voices and stakeholders in designing the plan to submit to (the Department of the Interior),” the document states.
The FAQ states the group has had about 100 presentations in person and online, posted it to YouTube, set up three websites, has a Facebook page and Twitter account, and received coverage on the radio and TV and in print. The group also took surveys and had five days of in-person voting at multiple locations in October and November 2019. Voting meetings were held at West Middle School, Rushmore Mall, Rapid City Library, Mother Butler and Western Dakota Tech.
The FAQ also states that two of the people who opposed the resolution at the city council meeting and said they were unaware of the resolution efforts attended one of the project group’s meetings in January 2017.
Support Local Journalism
It also states the group reached out to various members of the Council of Representatives, including White Face, Spry and Mark Lonehill.
Lonehill said Thursday that he was approached by the group in 2019 to discuss a separate issue and not the potential resolution, but did respond.
“I’ve had a lot of phone calls from people who say they don’t know what’s going on, and a lot of these people are people who’ve lived in Rapid City all their lives,” Lonehill said.
He said people who currently live in the Sioux Addition in Rapid City don’t know about the resolution.
He also said he fully supports an Indian Center and heritage center, but doesn’t believe the situation is being handled correctly.
In a statement to the Journal, the Rapid City Indian Board School Lands project group said thousands of individuals participated in the approximate 100 meetings over four years. Of those who submitted votes, 75% ranked a community center as their first or second choice for what the Native American community needs.
“We worked very hard to reach as many people in the Rapid City Native community as possible,” the project group said in a separate statement to the Journal Thursday. “The process to be created by the resolution is designed to provide ample opportunity to address questions and misunderstandings. This resolution commits to create a process to ensure all community members impacted are heard.”
The project group’s FAQ also outlines that the group does not speak for any of the tribes and has previously stated it does not speak for the Department of the Interior nor the Bureau of Indian Affairs. However, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender has previously stated he believes the project group has been in contact with the Department of the Interior or the Bureau of Indian Affairs in order to help the city and the Native American community find a solution. He also said the resolution is more of a letter of intent to form a plan to find a solution.
He said he and the group have been working together in order to avoid potential litigation, which could result in a complete reversion of the three parcels of land.
Council member Darla Drew, one of the three council members who voted against sending the resolution back to the joint committee working session, said now is the right time to approve the resolution.
“I felt their lack of knowledge did not necessitate another meeting,” she said. “It’s just the beginning. If you can’t trust the beginning, how do we get to the harder deliberations. If you don’t want to know all the answers, you’ll never have all the answers, even if you wanted to go forward.”
Drew also said the Native American community isn’t a homogeneous group and it’s impractical to think everyone would completely agree on one thing.
White Face said she’ll try to attend the 12:30 p.m. Tuesday joint committee meeting, which will be in the City Council Chambers.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.