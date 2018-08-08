South Dakota's attorney general says convicted prison guard killer Rodney Berget is set to be executed in the fall.
State Attorney General Marty Jackley said Wednesday that Berget is scheduled to be executed between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3. Jackley's office says the warden of the state penitentiary will choose the specific time and date of the execution.
Circuit Court Judge Bradley Zell issued a warrant of execution for Berget. Berget pleaded guilty in April 2012 to killing Ronald "R.J." Johnson in a failed prison escape attempt in April 2011 along with fellow inmate Eric Robert. Robert was executed in 2012.
An attorney for Berget wasn't immediately available to comment to The Associated Press.