Cookie University helped scouts gear up for sales

Need a pep talk? Lemon Up, the new Girl Scout Cookie making its debut this year, comes with inspiring messages such as “I am a leader” and “I am a go-getter” baked onto each cookie.

The uplifting citrusy treat is the latest addition to Girl Scout Cookie season, which local scouts prepared for on Saturday at Cookie University. Scouts can begin taking cookie orders next week.

At Cookie University, scouts learned money management and entrepreneurship skills essential for digital and in-person cookie sales. More than 150 scouts from western South Dakota participated this year, said Jenny Payton, community development specialist for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons. Cookie University was hosted at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City.

“Cookie University has evolved into a whole program. There’s five skills we really want girls to start learning – money management, decision making, goal setting, people skills and business ethics,” Payton said. “It’s about helping these girls to become leaders in whatever comes their way as they grow up. All these skills are things they’re going to use their whole life.”

During Cookie University, groups of scouts rotated through stations of activities that taught the five skills, and the girls worked toward their financial literacy badges.