Cookie University helped scouts gear up for sales

Need a pep talk? Lemon Up, the new Girl Scout Cookie making its debut this year, comes with inspiring messages such as “I am a leader” and “I am a go-getter” baked onto each cookie.
The uplifting citrusy treat is the latest addition to Girl Scout Cookie season, which local scouts prepared for on Saturday at Cookie University. Scouts can begin taking cookie orders next week.
At Cookie University, scouts learned money management and entrepreneurship skills essential for digital and in-person cookie sales. More than 150 scouts from western South Dakota participated this year, said Jenny Payton, community development specialist for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons. Cookie University was hosted at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City.
“Cookie University has evolved into a whole program. There’s five skills we really want girls to start learning – money management, decision making, goal setting, people skills and business ethics,” Payton said. “It’s about helping these girls to become leaders in whatever comes their way as they grow up. All these skills are things they’re going to use their whole life.”
During Cookie University, groups of scouts rotated through stations of activities that taught the five skills, and the girls worked toward their financial literacy badges.
For the youngest scouts, money management starts simply by learning the differences between coins. Older scouts incorporate math and being able to make change. Money management goes hand in hand with goal-setting, Payton said, as troops set goals for the amounts of cookies they want to sell, and a goals such as going to camp.
You have free articles remaining.
“They also set up a goal for community service. We encourage troops to do something good in the community,” she said. “Troops set (goals) ahead of time so girls know what they’re working toward.”
Girl Scouts can start taking cookie orders, via their Digital Cookie app, on Valentine’s Day. Digital Cookie helps them run and manage their cookie sales online. Cookies will be sold from Feb. 21-March 23. Scouts can take cookie orders by text and email, and they’ll be selling cookies at booths throughout the region.
Through the Heroes on the Horizon program, boxes of cookies can be purchased and donated, and Girl Scouts will give those cookies to local military personnel and first responders.
To find the dates and locations of Girl Scout Cookie booths near you, go to girlscouts.org/en/cookies/all-about-cookies/.html or download the Official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.
Net proceeds from Girl Scout Cookie sales are used locally to fund activities for girls year-round, and to fund scouts’ community projects. This year's updated cookie boxes show scouts camping and enjoying outdoor activities to raise awareness about opportunities — which run the gamut from backpacking and snowshoeing to coding and cybersecurity — that are available in Girl Scouts.
“We’ve got 42 new outdoors and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) badges this year,” said Mellisa Bonnette, membership development specialist for Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons, which serves western South Dakota. “A lot of people think we’re cookies and crafts, and we’re so much more at multiple levels.”
For more information about the newest badges, go to girlscouts.org/en/our-program/our-program/whats-new.html or gsdakotahorizons.org.