It will be rainy and cool to start the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this year.

Thanks to a cold front bringing strong chances for heavy rain beginning Thursday afternoon, high temperatures are set to drop into the mid-60s by Saturday. A flash flood watch began noon Thursday and will last through Saturday afternoon as the system passes.

Areas like Sturgis and the northern Black Hills could see three to five inches of rain by Saturday. Total amounts decrease further south and east, with forecast maps showing the potential for two to three inches in Rapid City.

Average precipitation in August for the Sturgis area is 1.72 inches.

Unlike recent storms, this system will be more widespread, according to Susan Sanders, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City.

"The watch just means there's a potential, because we're looking at those heavier rainfall amounts," Sanders said. "We just want people to know to pay attention to this and if it starts raining, it could rain a lot and could rain hard, and be prepared to take action if we issue a warning."

The storms aren't likely to produce hazards like large hail, Sanders said. By Monday, storms will become more scattered and temperatures will climb back into the 70s and low 80s by the end of the week.

The past two rallies have been exceptionally hot and dry, but 2019 and 2020 both saw similar cooler and wetter patterns like this year. In 2020, Sanders said, the average high temperature in Sturgis was 77 degrees. Normal temperatures during rally time are in the mid-80s, with lows around 60.

With the flash flood watch and potential for heavy rainfall, Rapid City and Pennington County officials put out an advisory to remind the public not to cross flooded roads or paths. Low-lying areas along Rapid Creek and the neighboring bike path can quickly become flooded during periods of heavy rainfall. "Turn around, don't drown," and remember to never drive or walk through flooded areas. Only a few inches of fast-moving water can sweep cars and people away.

Have a way to receive warnings and up-to-date weather information. The National Weather Service posts regular updates on its Facebook page (NWS Rapid City), Twitter/X (@NWSRapidCity), and online at weather.gov/unr.

Riding safety

Statistics show 70% of people involved in fatal crashes in South Dakota are from other states, and more than half of all crashes involve another vehicle.

South Dakota's Department of Public Safety recommends riders wear brightly colored, waterproof raingear and helmets and ensure their motorcycle has sufficient tires. Riders should also be cautious during the first minutes of a rainstorm, when water can mix with oils on the roadway and create slick conditions. Increasing following distance and avoiding heavy braking can also make riding in wet weather safer. Never pull off on the shoulder or underneath an overpass during storms, as visibility is significantly reduced. DPS said pulling off on an exit ramp or approach off the roadway is the safer option.

More information on South Dakota's motorcycle and helmet laws and recommendations are available at southdakotarides.com.