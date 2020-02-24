Cornerstone Celebrates highlights work done at the rescue mission

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is preparing to celebrate the work the mission does in the community.

Cornerstone Celebrates is set for March 7 at the Rushmore Plaza Holiday Inn.

"This isn't our biggest fundraiser," said Cornerstone volunteer Ron Johnson. "But this is our annual event to raise awareness of the great work being done at the mission."

Executive Director Lysa Allison agreed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is a great chance for our supporters to come together to celebrate," Allison said. "We celebrate the people we serve and the residents, business owners and elected officials who make it possible."

Johnson said Cornerstone served more than 166,000 meals in 2019. That number represents more than 200 people on average per meal. They serve lunch and dinner every day. They house 64 people at the women and children's home. There are 98 beds are at the Main Street location.

Cornerstone Celebrates begins with a Hospitality Hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner and the program beginning at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a program at the banquet featuring two women who have experienced and overcome homelessness due in part to support they received in the Rapid City community.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission began as a local mission of Dave and Cheryl Adams who helped the homeless by allowing them to sleep in their home in the 1980s. Over the years, the mission has grown in both the numbers of people served and the number of programs offered to help them.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0