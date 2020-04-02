Cornerstone Rescue Mission changes operations because of coronavirus

Cornerstone Rescue Mission is making difficult changes to their operations because of the fight against community spread of coronavirus.
Lysa Allison, the executive director of Cornerstone, said the Mission in downtown Rapid City will stop public feedings after Friday's lunch and will not be able to take any new intakes of the homeless after 5 p.m. Friday.
"Everyone is practicing social distancing, and the way our Mission is set up, that's really difficult for us to do," Allison said. "We have 98 beds and 58 of those are on the emergency shelter side that is just one room. We have no way of quarantining people if they get sick."
Allison said Cornerstone has opened the doors to all homeless because of the snow, and the Mission is encouraging those who have come in to stay.
"What we are doing is a mass call out to homeless people to come in, we'll put you on the floors during the storm, and usually when the storm is over we have them leave," she said. "This time we are going to keep them here to try and get as many people off the streets, but then after 5 p.m. on Friday, we're not able to take anyone else in. If we do take someone in, it will be when a bed opens up and there will be some screening to make sure they are healthy."
As of Thursday afternoon, Cornerstone had 15 open beds on the men's emergency shelter and no waiting list, Allison said. But that could change as the temperatures dropped Thursday night and Friday with over eight inches of snow on the ground.
Allison said making the decision to take these steps has been heartbreaking for her and her staff and was not taken lightly. Under the consultation of medical professionals, Cornerstone Mission made the tough call to temporarily reduce these services.
"We are doing this in the name of public health and to try to keep our current guests and staff safe," Allison said.
The 5 p.m. Friday deadline for new intakes does not necessarily mean those who are homeless will not be able to find assistance. Allison said the intake cap will only be if the shelter is at or above capacity. If that happens, a waiting list will be created. Once beds are available, then those who are on the list may be able to receive shelter assistance if they pass the health screening.
The public food kitchen closure is slightly different, Allison said. The closure is not only because of health and safety concerns but also because donations and volunteer hours have declined during the pandemic.
"We need to do that to limit the amount of people in the building and practice social distancing. It was a tough call, but I have to do something to keep my staff healthy, I have to keep guests healthy," Allison said.
Cornerstone Rescue Mission is in the process of looking for options to provide food for those who are not in the shelter. Allison said the Mission is looking at putting up a tent for outside food service.
"We don't have all of the details down yet, but we are looking at providing an evening meal if we can come up with another person to do the food source for us," Allison said. "One of the reasons is our evening and weekend meals are done by groups like churches and service groups. They provide all of the food, they cook it and serve it. Unfortunately, that's not in Cornerstone's budget. With the restaurants closing, our food donations are down, too. So, it's like the perfect storm that happened."
Cornerstone Rescue Mission is accepting financial donations on the Mission's website, cornerstonemission.org. Food donations are being accepted, and volunteer opportunities are available at the Mission, 30 Main Street in downtown Rapid City.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
