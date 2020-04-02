Cornerstone Rescue Mission changes operations because of coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cornerstone Rescue Mission is making difficult changes to their operations because of the fight against community spread of coronavirus.

Lysa Allison, the executive director of Cornerstone, said the Mission in downtown Rapid City will stop public feedings after Friday's lunch and will not be able to take any new intakes of the homeless after 5 p.m. Friday.

"Everyone is practicing social distancing, and the way our Mission is set up, that's really difficult for us to do," Allison said. "We have 98 beds and 58 of those are on the emergency shelter side that is just one room. We have no way of quarantining people if they get sick."

Allison said Cornerstone has opened the doors to all homeless because of the snow, and the Mission is encouraging those who have come in to stay.

"What we are doing is a mass call out to homeless people to come in, we'll put you on the floors during the storm, and usually when the storm is over we have them leave," she said. "This time we are going to keep them here to try and get as many people off the streets, but then after 5 p.m. on Friday, we're not able to take anyone else in. If we do take someone in, it will be when a bed opens up and there will be some screening to make sure they are healthy."