The Cornerstone Rescue Mission is limiting the number of people that its men's shelter can house and the number of days they can stay overnight.
The homeless also will no longer be allowed to sleep on the floor of the shelter. Instead, it will only provide lodging for as many individuals as it has beds.
Cornerstone Executive Director Lysa Allison said Thursday morning that the decision was difficult to make, but necessary to ensure the safety of staff and visitors. The men's shelter that the nonprofit operates at 30 Main St. maintains 98 beds, with 40 used for transitional housing. The other 58 beds are intended for those seeking temporary shelter.
But the mission frequently made room on the floor for many more people to rest, including women and children, even though most nights Allison said it is staffed by only one person. Some nights, Allison said more than 130 people stayed over.
"With the existing staff that we have, we can’t manage this huge influx of people,” Allison said.
Because the mission is also capping the number of days that men can stay at the shelter, Allison said it will be doubling-down on efforts to help them find work and educate them on money management. For years, men who sought refuge were able to stay at the shelter indefinitely but, starting July 1, they will have to go elsewhere after a period of 90 days.
Men staying at the shelter will be given a goal of securing employment within 30 days.
The move comes as the Mission looks to expand its shelter at 301 Fox Run Drive for women and children, who will also no longer be able to stay at the men's facility. Allison said the women and children's home will be nearly doubling the number of available beds, adding 32 to its existing 36.
Allison said the Mission hopes to work with local churches to find families who would consider taking in a homeless individual on a temporary basis.
“We cannot continue to do this alone," she said.