Cornerstone Rescue Mission sees the need for its services to grow as it turns 40

On bitterly cold days like Monday, Cornerstone Rescue Mission is a haven for anyone who needs shelter, a hot meal and hope.

“In cold weather, we squeeze them in as best we can,” said Lysa Allison, Cornerstone’s executive director for nearly seven years. “We put coffee on. We’re having the dining room open all day so if people want to hang out, we just have extra coffee and extra snacks. We just don’t want anybody to be freezing.”

Feeding and sheltering people in crisis has been Cornerstone’s goal since it started in 1982. On April 29, Cornerstone will mark its 40th anniversary.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s headquarters in downtown Rapid City offers shelter for men – and when necessary, the basement is used as an overflow shelter for women and children. The men’s shelter has 106 beds, Allison said. The women’s and children’s shelter, in a separate building, has 68 beds.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Sobriety is a requirement to stay in the mission’s facilities, although in extreme weather, Allison said providing people with shelter becomes the priority.

“On a daily basis, we have about 150 people (in the downtown shelter),” she said. “We have 50, sometimes up to 90 people sleeping on the floor. We don’t like to do that for safety reasons, but we would much rather have them be in the building than having less people and putting people out in the elements.”

“We don’t get picky. We don’t have an application process,” Allison said. “If you walk in the door and need help, we’ll help you.”

On a typical day, Cornerstone Rescue Mission serves about 400 meals. The mission provides breakfast, lunch and dinner to those staying at the mission. Lunch and dinner are open to the public as well, Allison said.

Cornerstone Rescue Mission’s services include the men’s shelter and dining area where three meals are served, a women’s and children’s shelter, apartments, and a thrift store and a foundation to help fund the mission’s work.

“We’ve always worked with homeless veterans and people who are on parole, but now we’ve been able to expand so we have very specific programs for veterans and (parolees) from the penitentiary. That’s pretty exciting for us that we can tailor programs to meet their needs,” Allison said.

The women's and children’s shelter aids the fastest-growing demographic in the homeless population – single mothers and their children. The shortage of affordable housing and increasing poverty contribute to rising rates of homeless mothers and children, according to Cornerstone’s website.

“We do take some domestic violence victims. We take in victims of human trafficking, and people who (because of) medical bills can’t afford rent, or people who can’t find a job – that’s at the men’s shelter, too,” Allison said.

Need increasing

Allison foresees the need for Cornerstone increasing as growth continues in the Black Hills. Affordable housing is critically lacking in Rapid City, she said.

“Any time you add more population base, you’ll end up having more homeless people. That’s part of growth. We have seen an increase of homeless people over the last couple of years. Part of it is because we’re a community that has more services. We are the only homeless shelter in West River that’s funded year-round. We’re it. We’re the homeless shelter for people and we do what we can to meet people’s needs,” she said.

Currently, grant funds allow Cornerstone to help with some housing needs for veterans and civilians. The grant money goes back into the community because it’s used for security deposits, rent for landlords and utility bills.

“We work in all 66 counties in South Dakota paying for homeless veterans not to be evicted. They might have had medical issues or lost their job and they can’t pay rent,” Allison said. “We also have grants and can do that for civilians, too.”

Cornerstone also can use grant funds to help shelter guests move into apartments.

“We have wonderful relationships with landlords and when we move people, we keep in touch to be sure everything’s OK. We keep in touch with landlords so if there’s issues, we can meet them head-on," she said.

People who move into Cornerstone’s 24-unit apartment building get housing and some support services. The two- and three-bedroom apartments are for eligible low-income families, veterans or anyone with a disability.

“You get case management. You attend classes and things like that,” Allison said. “It’s a nice program. It’s a crime-free, drug-free, alcohol-free complex.”

Although more apartments and housing are being built and planned, what Rapid City lacks is housing that people with lower incomes can afford.

“There’s a lot of professional people that can’t really afford (housing) and as the community continues to grow, it’s going to be a bigger issue. Not everybody is going to be able to afford a $250,000 home,” she said.

Revisiting housing options from the past could be a solution for the future.

“Back in the day, YMCA would rent rooms to single people. That’s what we really need. So many who are homeless may also get some disability but they’re not going to be able to afford an apartment or anything like that,” Allison said. “I think private space is real important for people, especially as they move out of a shelter where there is no private space. … Conglomerate housing is what we’re lacking.”

One couple’s vision

All the mission’s services have evolved out of one Rapid City couple’s desire to care for homeless people.

“Our history is just wonderful,” Allison said. “There was a young couple, Dave and Cheryl Adams, and they noticed hungry people so they invited them into their home. Cornerstone started as a soup kitchen and that’s a cornerstone of who we are, and that’s why we love to give free meals.”

The couple realized the people they were feeding lacked a place to sleep and began sheltering homeless men in their house.

“I really applaud Dave and Cheryl for getting this started,” Allison said.

The couple later opened a shelter location in a house at the corner of 12th and St. Joseph Streets. As homelessness became more prevalent, the city council and police chief recognized a need for a homeless shelter in Rapid City, Allison said. The city gifted the former city hall building at 30 Main Street to become a community care center with space for four agencies – Feeding South Dakota, Salvation Army, Church Response and Cornerstone Rescue Mission. Feeding South Dakota and Salvation Army eventually moved into their own locations. Cornerstone Rescue Mission and Church Response are still in the downtown building.

With the help of $20,000 in seed money from John T. Vucurevich, Cornerstone was able to do some remodeling and reconstruction, such as installing showers, to turn the building into a shelter, Allison said.

‘A constant fire drill’

Allison laughs as she recalls someone who described the mission and her job as a constant fire drill.

“We operate in total chaos and we never know what’s going to happen,” she said. “What keeps us going is we get to serve God and we really, truly are the feet washers there in the trenches loving people that others don’t want to work with. We get to see a lot of really cool people who are down on their luck and going through horrendous times. We get to be there to build them up, to love on them and help them move forward.”

“Little moments all day long tug at your heart. Some people have such horrendous stories, and they’re so resilient. They’re so strong and they have the best senses of humor,” Allison said. “That keeps us going.”

Allison said Cornerstone’s biggest need right now is staff.

“When you’re open 24-7, 365 days a year, staffing needs magnify. We’re doing everything we can to keep staff and get staff. We’re hoping more people are going to be entering the workforce,” she said.

Community support

The community’s ongoing support of the mission’s work is essential, Allison said, and the mission operates largely on private donations. Cornerstone Rescue Mission is a nonprofit organization and Allison is proud that it’s earned a four-star rating – the highest possible – from Charity Navigator. The mission’s rating reflects its fiscal transparency and fiscal management. For every dollar that comes in, Allison said 5% is used for staff and fundraising, she said, while 95% is used for serving people in need.

“We have such a generous community overall,” Allison said. “We exist because the community cares. … We’ve got a whole community behind us that are with us in good times and bad times. We need people praying for us and loving on us as a staff to encourage us to keep going.”

The community’s financial support is vital. So are donations of furniture, housewares, clothing, books and miscellany to Cornerstone Thrift Store.

“If you clean out your closets and clean out your garages, even if you think something won’t sell, it will. I’m constantly amazed at what comes through the doors of the thrift store,” Allison said. “It’s all needed and it’s all necessary. … Everything that comes through the door we find a good use for.”

Proceeds from the thrift store supports the women’s and children’s shelter. When women and children move out of the shelter, Cornerstone provides as many housewares as they can, such as sheets, towels, shower curtains, pots and pans, and other basic household goods.

“Gently used stuff is great. We’re always looking for couches and chairs and dinette sets to help people move forward,” Allison said.

Cornerstone also welcomes canned and boxed foods that can be given to families in need.

Volunteers vital

Volunteers make it possible for Cornerstone to feed hundreds of people each day. Volunteering just an hour a month makes a difference.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and we’re so grateful,” Allison said. “We cook all the breakfasts but our weekend lunches and evening meals are done by church or service groups. Through the pandemic, we lost a few groups. If anyone would like to come in and cook a meal, they can. It’s a great feel-good experience. If somebody wants to give an encouraging word or blessing, they can.”

Lunchtime volunteers can serve meals but don’t have to cook. Lunchtime volunteering is a good opportunity for families, as well as service organizations and church groups.

“You’re there for an hour. You put on an apron and hairnet and work together and serve the meal and go home,” Allison said. “That’s a nice way to introduce yourself to the mission and the homeless.”

For more information about volunteering, contact Deb Berg at dberg@cornerstonemission.org.

