Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Pennington County

Pennington County continued on a steady pace of new infections Wednesday. The county added 16 more new cases on 235 tests to bring the total number of cases to 606 with 155 active cases — up five since Tuesday.

South Dakota added 79 new cases Tuesday to bring the state's total to 7,242 with 864 active cases. There are 54 patients being treated in hospitals across the state with 23 of them in the Monument Health system.

Butte and Jones counties each had their first cases of coronavirus on Wednesday's report and Minnehaha County had the most new cases with 21.

Oglala-Lakota added three cases on 23 tests and Meade and Fall River counties each added one new case. Custer and Lawrence counties reported no new cases. Lawrence County currently has no active cases of COVID-19 illness.

Other cases across the state Wednesday included five from Lincoln and Charles Mix counties and four from both Codington and Beadle counties. Brookings, Davison, Dewey and Lyman counties all added three cases and Buffalo and Todd counties reported two new cases.

Brule, Hughes, and Union counties added one new case each.