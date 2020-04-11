Coronavirus doesn't stop family from celebrating grandmother's 99th birthday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even a Coronavirus pandemic couldn't prevent Nona Mae "Peg" Johnson’s family from wishing her a proper happy birthday on Friday.

Restrictions on visits to all residents at the Village at Skyline Pines assisted living center in Rapid City have kept family members and friends from personally greeting Johnson, but her family found a way to make it a special day anyway.

On a spring-like Good Friday morning, Johnson’s daughter Peggy Brengle of Sturgis and more than a dozen other family members gathered near a custom-made sign reading “Happy 99th Birthday, Grandma, Mom, Peg” in 3-foot-tall letters staked into the lawn, where Johnson could see it from a nearby window.

Johnson smiled from inside the building as the family (briefly defying strict social distancing guidelines) gathered behind the sign and sang Happy Birthday.

Inside, there were cupcakes for Johnson to enjoy with her lunch.

"One thing I would have done differently was to have ordered more cupcakes," Brengle said. "We could have all been standing outside the window eating those cupcakes."

Inspiration for the sign, produced by Sign Dreamers of Rapid City, came from Brengle’s friend in Sturgis, who had a similar birthday greeting placed in her yard last week.