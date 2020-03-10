Coronavirus leads Rapid City airport to take precautions, director says

While there have not yet been any confirmed South Dakota cases of the coronavirus, the staff at Rapid City Regional Airport is taking precautions to fight any outbreak of the illness, according to its top official.

Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said concerns over coronavirus may have an impact on how many people fly in and out of the airport, and staff is taking as many steps as possible to maintain a clean and healthy terminal.

The airport's janitorial contractor, Office Pride, is working additional hours to clean and sanitize the passenger areas of the airport more frequently, Dame said Tuesday at an Airport Board of Directors meeting.

Additionally, airport staff are continuously studying the emergency plan to make sure the health and safety of air travelers are addressed.

"We do have a plan as part of our emergency plan for epidemics and diseases, but a lot of that hinges on the CDC and what their guidance is," Dame said. "We are starting to see some guidance coming from the hospital. I received some information yesterday that we are passing around to our staff."

Dame said he has been in contact with airlines about the impact being felt worldwide to flights, and how that may affect Rapid City.