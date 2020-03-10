Coronavirus leads Rapid City airport to take precautions, director says

While there have not yet been any confirmed South Dakota cases of the coronavirus, the staff at Rapid City Regional Airport is taking precautions to fight any outbreak of the illness, according to its top official.
Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame said concerns over coronavirus may have an impact on how many people fly in and out of the airport, and staff is taking as many steps as possible to maintain a clean and healthy terminal.
The airport's janitorial contractor, Office Pride, is working additional hours to clean and sanitize the passenger areas of the airport more frequently, Dame said Tuesday at an Airport Board of Directors meeting.
Additionally, airport staff are continuously studying the emergency plan to make sure the health and safety of air travelers are addressed.
"We do have a plan as part of our emergency plan for epidemics and diseases, but a lot of that hinges on the CDC and what their guidance is," Dame said. "We are starting to see some guidance coming from the hospital. I received some information yesterday that we are passing around to our staff."
Dame said he has been in contact with airlines about the impact being felt worldwide to flights, and how that may affect Rapid City.
"We're seeing the airlines making large cuts to their schedule right now, international and domestic both," Dame said. "The airlines are going through what was initially indicated as a $60 billion loss. It is now getting to be double."
Dame said the larger airports, such as Dallas-Fort Worth International, are doing what they can to assist airlines. He said the airport is waiving landing fees.
Since Rapid City is a much smaller regional airport, Dame said some changes may need to be made to assist airlines that are losing money due to the coronavirus.
"Some of the things I'm starting to look at, if it's needed, is what can we deploy to make sure we are making things viable for our market," he said. "There are some things we can do with an action plan."
Depending on how long the coronavirus outbreak lasts, Dame said he will have a better idea on what Rapid City Regional Airport needs to do in the next couple of weeks.
"I do anticipate there is the potential for impact. Although, it appears that most of the cuts are happening at major markets that have a number of non-stop (flights) between two cities, they might pull one of those," Dame said. "But to say that this is not going to impact small markets, I think is naive."
