Coronavirus leaves local family fearful for teacher

“Originally I was to come home early July, as my visa expires July 10 of this year,” Sorrell said. “However, there’s a chance that the semester might go until mid- or late July, which means I’ll need to get my visa extended.”

Even if he was able to leave China sooner, Sorrell’s family said he’s reluctant to do it.

“He keeps telling us he’s in the best place because if he were to get on an airplane, even going through a terminal he could be infected. He really thinks staying put is best thing for him to do,” Mary Ann said.

“We can’t get him out and we can’t go there. You wait and hope one of these days everything is OK,” Dean said. “We’re very proud of him, but we worry a lot.”

Sarah said her son fears that if he left, Three Gorges University would cancel his teaching contract. If he is rehired for a second year, Sarah said Sorrell wants to stay in China.

“He’ll plan on going back to China as long as he can,” Sarah said. “I think he likes the culture, the food. It’s so much different than being here in South Dakota.”

Sarah said her son is optimistic. She tells him that being quarantined during the COVID-19 outbreak is an adventure he can tell his grandchildren about someday.

“I am coping rather well since I consider myself an introvert, so I don’t need a lot of interaction to be happy,” Sorrell said. “My colleague is still in the complex so I can see and chat with him daily, and I also have other friends in China that I can talk to when my friends and family are getting ready for bed. As long as I keep doing what I’m doing, whether it’s studying Mandarin or cooking meals or even just goofing off, I believe that everything will be OK in the end.”

