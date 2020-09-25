Coronavirus spreads to main women’s prison with 57 active cases

The main women’s prison in Pierre has 57 active coronavirus cases after an outbreak infected more than 100 inmates in the separate minimum security unit last week.
The Department of Corrections and Department of Health mass tested 112 inmates within two of the four cell blocks of the main prison this week and found 51 were positive for the virus, according to a Friday news release from the DOC.
Data on the DOC website shows there are six more inmates within the prison with active cases. There is also one active case within Unit E, a separate building, and 22 active cases within the minimum unit, a third separate building known as the Pierre Community Work Center (PCWC).
A total of 172 female inmates have tested positive since the pandemic began but just 19 have been symptomatic, according to the news release.
The mass testings did not include staff and spokesman Michael Winder did not immediately explain why.
Three PCWC workers and two staffers from the main prison have self-reported active cases, according to the DOC data.
Inmates who were positive or showing symptoms of the virus were quarantined in the solitary confinement unit within the main prison, inmates and family members previously told the Journal.
The quarantine area was changed to the PCWC after the Sept. 14 mass testing of the unit found more than 100 active cases of the virus, Winder said. PCWC inmates who tested negative were moved to the main women’s prison while those who were in close contact with people who tested positive were on quarantine status within the main prison.
Winder did not immediately respond to a question asking where the new positive inmates within the main prison are being held.
The DOC announced March 17 that all South Dakota inmates who participate in the community service and work release programs, plus parolees with the Community Transition Program, were barred from going to their outside jobs due to the pandemic.
But it never announced announced in July that it was phasing in community service programs, where inmates receive prison wages under the national minimum wage for working at community jobs — often at government sites — that benefit the public.
The Journal learned that Pierre inmates were returning to those jobs through recently released inmates and a close friend of an inmate. The reporting was later confirmed by Winder.
The PCWC outbreak therefore happened after some inmates were working in the community and returning to their rooms that house up to nine people.
Unlike in its Friday press release, the DOC didn't announce the PCWC mass testing and coronavirus outbreak, but it posted data showing an outbreak and later explained it discovered the cases through the Sept. 14 mass test.
“The health and safety of our staff and inmates is our number one priority,” DOC Secretary Mike Leidholt said in the Friday news release. “We will continue to work closely with DOH and follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.”
DOH and DOC staff continue to screen inmates, including through regular temperature checks, the new release says. They also engage in regular cleaning and disinfection.
All inmates and staff are required to wear masks and inmates are encouraged to practice proper hygiene and hand washing, according to the release. Staff interacting with positive inmates wear masks, gowns, gloves, and face shields or goggles.
Community service jobs have been stopped in Pierre but continue on a limited basis at other prisons, Winder said. Work release, where inmates earn normal wages working at community jobs, continue to be on hold throughout South Dakota prisons.
