Coronavirus spreads to main women’s prison with 57 active cases

The main women’s prison in Pierre has 57 active coronavirus cases after an outbreak infected more than 100 inmates in the separate minimum security unit last week.

The Department of Corrections and Department of Health mass tested 112 inmates within two of the four cell blocks of the main prison this week and found 51 were positive for the virus, according to a Friday news release from the DOC.

Data on the DOC website shows there are six more inmates within the prison with active cases. There is also one active case within Unit E, a separate building, and 22 active cases within the minimum unit, a third separate building known as the Pierre Community Work Center (PCWC).

A total of 172 female inmates have tested positive since the pandemic began but just 19 have been symptomatic, according to the news release.

The mass testings did not include staff and spokesman Michael Winder did not immediately explain why.

Three PCWC workers and two staffers from the main prison have self-reported active cases, according to the DOC data.