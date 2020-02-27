Coronavirus threat 'very low' in South Dakota, Gov. Noem says

PIERRE | The state has created an internal task force to prepare South Dakota for the possibility of a new coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Noem said Thursday.

The Republican governor called the threat of an outbreak in the state “very low." Shortly before Noem spoke, California officials announced that someone in the state is infected but does not appear to have the usual risk factor of travel abroad or exposure to another infected person.

Noem said the state's Department of Health is making sure physicians can test for the virus and provide care if people are infected. Other state agencies across the United States are preparing for the virus, even while President Donald Trump has tried to minimize fears of an outbreak.

“We've identified supplies, made sure that we are adequately prepared,” Noem told reporters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Joshua Clayton, the state epidemiologist, urged South Dakotans to take precautions.