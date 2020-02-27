Coronavirus threat 'very low' in South Dakota, Gov. Noem says

PIERRE | The state has created an internal task force to prepare South Dakota for the possibility of a new coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Noem said Thursday.
The Republican governor called the threat of an outbreak in the state “very low." Shortly before Noem spoke, California officials announced that someone in the state is infected but does not appear to have the usual risk factor of travel abroad or exposure to another infected person.
Noem said the state's Department of Health is making sure physicians can test for the virus and provide care if people are infected. Other state agencies across the United States are preparing for the virus, even while President Donald Trump has tried to minimize fears of an outbreak.
“We've identified supplies, made sure that we are adequately prepared,” Noem told reporters.
Dr. Joshua Clayton, the state epidemiologist, urged South Dakotans to take precautions.
“For the general public, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is low,” he said in a news release. “However, we know that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure and the same family emergency plans and kits that we use to prepare for the flu, snowstorms and floods are important now. South Dakotans can help stop the spread of germs by washing your hands often, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning surfaces regularly, and staying home if you are sick.”
According to the Department of Health, South Dakota has in addition to forming a task force taken these steps to prepare for the coronavirus:
- Developed an action plan for information management, incident management and surveillance for persons at risk of infection;
- Communicated regularly with health-care providers through the SD Health Alert Network to provide the latest information and guidance from CDC;
- Implemented a CDC test to allow the state Public Health Laboratory to detect the virus that causes COVID-19;
- Launched a COVID-19 website to update South Dakotans on the current situation.
“As this situation develops, we will continue to keep South Dakotans updated through our website and social media channels,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said. “Its important to remember that the most accurate and timely information regarding this outbreak is available through the Department of Health, as well as the CDC’s website.”
The Center for Disease Control is now reporting that there are 14 confirmed cases in the U.S. — 12 travel-related and two spread from one person to another. None of have been reported in South Dakota. Globally, the virus reportedly has now infected more than 82,000 people.