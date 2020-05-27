Coronavirus won't affect Buffalo Chip plans for annual Rally

Now, though, about 10 weeks away from the start of the rally, Woodruff said we know more about the virus and minimizing chances of contracting it and spreading it.

He said he spoke with the South Dakota Department of Health and was referred to the CDC guidelines.

Derrick Haskins, director of communications for the state health department, said “discussions are ongoing” and there would be more information soon in an email to the Journal.

Woodruff said there will be social distancing guidelines at the campground, but that it’s a little easier there than in an enclosed space since everything is outdoors, especially on The Chip’s 600 acres.

In a video series Woodruff has done since April to keep rally goers up-to-date on information, Woodruff said those who come to the campground need to be responsible for themselves and considerate of others, which they typically are.

In the video, he said people should bring hand sanitizer, although The Buffalo Chip will have its own, and they should bring their own masks.