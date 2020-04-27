Cosmopolitan Club seeks community grant applications

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club invites community organizations to apply for $35,000 in grant funds. All applications must be received or postmarked by May 15.

The club is seeking grant applications for the funds, which were raised from the recent Black Hills Sports Show and Outdoor Expo held in conjunction with the South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures and Naja Shriners.

About 70% of the funds will be distributed to organizations that work with diabetes education and related purposes. The other 30% will be given to youth development programs and area nonprofit community organizations. Over the past 20 years, the club has distributed about $500,000.

The grant application can be found on the club’s website: https://portal.clubrunner.ca/101337 or search Rapid City Cosmopolitan Club. For more information, call Bill Keck at 605-390-2721.

