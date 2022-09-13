Cost unknown for failed city water pipe

The price and cause of stabilizing a failed water pipe from Rapid City's Ellsworth Air Force Base metering facility is still unknown, although city officials said Tuesday it should cost under $100,000.

Public Works Director Dale Tech said Tuesday that the department expects the emergency procurement to pay RCS Construction for its work to stabilize the facility and the water main bypass will be under the state required amount to bid a project, which Tech said is $100,000.

A building flood alarm sounded around 5:30 a.m. Aug. 14 and initial investigation showed a catastrophic pipe break under the facility, undermining the foundation and flooding the building. According to the agenda item, it caused significant structural damage.

Water service was immediately shut off. The city contacted RCS Construction in the emergency and requested stabilization of the building and construction of a water main bypass around the facility to restore water service to the base Aug. 22.

Tech said the cost for the stabilization will be based on the time RCS Construction spent on the stabilization as well as the materials so it is dependent on the rates.

Tech said there was also damage to the building, so crews will work on salvaging what they can from it. He said they don't yet know the estimated cost for what it will take to repair the building.

"We've got some additional exploration to do to determine the cause of failure," he said.

The committee approved the item on its consent agenda.

During the meeting, the committee also approved authorization for staff to advertise for bids for the Canyon Lake Pond Walls reconstruction project at $750,000.

This is Phase 1 of the project, which will reconstruct a portion of the Canyon Lake Park ponds and their perimeter walls, replace a short pedestrian bridge, construct a bioswale/detention pond and improve surrounding amenities like seating and sidewalks.

Up to $388,000 will be funded by South Dakota's Game Fish and Park's Habitat Stamps due to the impact on urban fisheries access.

Melissa Petersen, landscape designer with the city's Parks and Recreation Department, said the phasing for the project depends on how much money can be allocated at a time.

"Most likely there will be at least three phases total," she said.

The phases could be split into the first phase, which was approved, that will address the west series of ponds; the second phase of the channel that runs parallel to Jackson Boulevard, the fishing pond near shelter No. 3, the storm water runoff channel parallel to Park Drive and the retention pond close to where Park Drive and Rapid Creek intersect; and a third to address the south series of ponds

Petersen said the consultant on the project put together a "very preliminary" estimate about a year ago that could cost $1,872,000.

"However, the longer this project stretches out the more expensive it could be," she said. "As you saw on just this first phase, our estimate is now $750,000 so the entire project could cost a few million."

If approved by the entire council Monday night on the consent agenda, the bid opening for the project will be Oct. 11.