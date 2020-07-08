Coulter re-signs with Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Wednesday forward Tyler Coulter has signed to return to play for the Rush for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.
Coulter returns to the Rush after finishing his first full rookie season in the ECHL. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound forward had a highly successful rookie season, scoring 24 goals, 15 assists and 39 points in 47 games.
Coulter’s 24 goals tied for the team-lead and finished fourth among rookies in the ECHL, and his 11 power play goals led all ECHL rookies. With his 39 points, Coulter finished 12th among first-year professionals in the league.
In November, Coulter was named Howie’s Hockey Tape Rookie of the Month after leading all rookies with seven goals, nine assists, and 16 points in the month. He scored a point in 11 of 15 games.
“It was an easy decision to come back. I truly enjoyed my time in Rapid City. The ownership of the team and the leadership of the front office made our whole organization feel like we were one big family. It was ‘A+’ the whole way through,” Coulter said in a team press release. “Once I found my groove on the ice, everything else fell into place. We were so well coached, and I had such great line mates that I was able to see some great success personally, and with our team as well. The year went by so fast in my perspective, which meant I was having a ton of fun along the way.
“I couldn’t be happier to have Tyler back in the fold for the 2020-21 season. It was a no-brainer to prioritize his re-signing this summer,” Rush head coach and director of hockey operations Daniel Tetrault said. “Tyler brought a near-unparalleled work ethic to our locker room last season and, because of that, was a driving force in helping re-shape the culture of what Rush hockey is.
“He’s the complete package: on the ice. He was one of our three 20-goal scorers and enjoyed a breakout season that led us to a lot of success as a team. Off the ice, he selflessly gave his time and service to the Rapid City community and created lasting memories for our fans and partners. I was thrilled to award him the Blaine Jarvis ‘Heart and Soul Award’ for his efforts in every sense last season. I look forward to helping Tyler continue to develop as a professional, and will rely on him to be a major part of our offense and our organization in the 2020-21 season.”
Originally from Brandon, Manitoba, Coulter came to the Rush after a full season in Sweden Division 1. His first professional experience came in the 2017-18 season as a member of the Jacksonville IceMen, where he notched his first career goal and had three assists in 14 games before transitioning to play Canadian college hockey with the University of Calgary.
Prior to the start of his professional career, Coulter played all five seasons of his WHL career with the Brandon Wheat Kings. He finished his time in Brandon with 76 goals, 100 assists, 176 points, and a plus-77 rating. In the 2015-16 season, he served as an alternate captain and helped lead the Wheat Kings to the 2016 WHL championship.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.