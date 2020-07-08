Coulter re-signs with Rush

“I couldn’t be happier to have Tyler back in the fold for the 2020-21 season. It was a no-brainer to prioritize his re-signing this summer,” Rush head coach and director of hockey operations Daniel Tetrault said. “Tyler brought a near-unparalleled work ethic to our locker room last season and, because of that, was a driving force in helping re-shape the culture of what Rush hockey is.

“He’s the complete package: on the ice. He was one of our three 20-goal scorers and enjoyed a breakout season that led us to a lot of success as a team. Off the ice, he selflessly gave his time and service to the Rapid City community and created lasting memories for our fans and partners. I was thrilled to award him the Blaine Jarvis ‘Heart and Soul Award’ for his efforts in every sense last season. I look forward to helping Tyler continue to develop as a professional, and will rely on him to be a major part of our offense and our organization in the 2020-21 season.”

Originally from Brandon, Manitoba, Coulter came to the Rush after a full season in Sweden Division 1. His first professional experience came in the 2017-18 season as a member of the Jacksonville IceMen, where he notched his first career goal and had three assists in 14 games before transitioning to play Canadian college hockey with the University of Calgary.

Prior to the start of his professional career, Coulter played all five seasons of his WHL career with the Brandon Wheat Kings. He finished his time in Brandon with 76 goals, 100 assists, 176 points, and a plus-77 rating. In the 2015-16 season, he served as an alternate captain and helped lead the Wheat Kings to the 2016 WHL championship.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0