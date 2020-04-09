Coulter wins annual Blaine Jarvis Award for Rush

Jarvis spent two seasons in a Rush uniform as a member of both the inaugural Rush team in 2008-09 and the CHL championship team in 2009-10. He passed away in an accident on Jan. 31, 2016 at the age of 31. The Rush organization created the “Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award” following his death. It has been presented annually to a Rush player at the end of every season since its inception in 2016.

“Tyler had an amazing rookie year both on and off the ice. Not only did he show us how great a player and teammate he can be, but he also showed us how outstanding a human being he is,” Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “In all my years coaching and playing, I’ve never seen a player, let alone a first-year professional, share as much compassion with fans, sponsors, and community partners as he has. The ownership he took on the ‘Badge Buddies’ program, regardless of if we won or lost, speaks volumes of his understanding that hockey, and professional sports as a whole, is more than just the game. It was a no-brainer for me to award him with our team’s highest honor in the Blaine Jarvis ‘Heart and Soul Award’. I’m grateful for Tyler’s contributions on the ice, and his friendship, compassion, and good nature to our organization and community off of it.”