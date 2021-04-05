Council approves Fitzgerald Stadium naming agreements

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said because of the remodel, the stadium was awarded the state baseball tournament for next summer and a two-year contract for the Central Plains Regional.

“Part of that history is what brings a lot of these teams from out of town here, and we’re going to continue to build upon that history,” Weaver said.

Ed Fitzgerald, son of Floyd Fitzgerald, said his family feels a great deal of pride with what his father did for the community.

Weaver told the council at the working session March 31 that the Fitzgerald name will still be used at the facility.

During the meeting, the council approved the second reading of an ordinance that increases the Rapid City Regional Airport Board members from five to seven, and removes language requiring services be provided by the Rapid City Fire Department 6-4. Council members John Roberts, Jason Salamun, Bill Evans and Ron Weifenbach voted no on the item.

The council voted 9-1 with council member Darla Drew voting no to approve an appeal for an exception request denial to allow a second residential driveway approach on a collector street.