Council approves Fitzgerald Stadium naming agreements

The Rapid City Council voted to approve 10-year sponsorships and naming agreements regarding Fitzgerald Stadium during its Monday meeting.
The stadium is undergoing a $5 million renovation project that will include synthetic turf, new concessions, ticketing, merchandise and restroom areas, along with seating, announcing, concourses and shade structures.
The agreements are with Black Hills Surgical Hospital/Medical facilities Corporation for the naming of the stadium with an annual fee of $25,000; Black Hills Orthopedic & Spine and The Rehab Doctors for the field turf with an annual fee of $15,000; and Midco for the broadcast booth with an annual fee of $12,000.
Tom Weaver, vice president of Black Hills Sports, said the turf will remain as Dave Ploof Field but will have some sponsorships. He said Black Hills Sports has already raised $875,000 over a 10-year span.
He said the agreements approved Monday are the key ones to get started, although there are other agreements to come.
Weaver said this will allow Black Hills Sports to pay not only for the turf but for amenities that had to be removed due to pricing. He said they’re going to continue to raise additional funds.
He said because of the remodel, the stadium was awarded the state baseball tournament for next summer and a two-year contract for the Central Plains Regional.
“Part of that history is what brings a lot of these teams from out of town here, and we’re going to continue to build upon that history,” Weaver said.
Ed Fitzgerald, son of Floyd Fitzgerald, said his family feels a great deal of pride with what his father did for the community.
Weaver told the council at the working session March 31 that the Fitzgerald name will still be used at the facility.
During the meeting, the council approved the second reading of an ordinance that increases the Rapid City Regional Airport Board members from five to seven, and removes language requiring services be provided by the Rapid City Fire Department 6-4. Council members John Roberts, Jason Salamun, Bill Evans and Ron Weifenbach voted no on the item.
The council voted 9-1 with council member Darla Drew voting no to approve an appeal for an exception request denial to allow a second residential driveway approach on a collector street.
Council members also approved three preliminary subdivision plans for areas located northeast of the Sheridan Lake Road and Norseman Lane intersection, one in the Rainbow Ridge Subdivision west of Bunker Drive, and one east of Old Folsom Road.
YMCA executive director Roger Gallimore thanked the council for their work at the beginning of the meeting and announced his retirement after 45 years of service.
