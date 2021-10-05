Council approves street light agreement at Monday's meeting

South Valley Drive residents may get seven new street lights along South Valley Drive following a Rapid City Council decision on Monday.

Council approved a street lighting request to West River Electric on its consent agenda for seven lights on the road, which would cost $1,226.40 annually.

“I think it does relieve a lot of us around here to know that we went to bat for something, even if it took a long time, we accomplished it,” said South Valley Drive resident Jay Schmit.

Schmit said he approached Council members Pat Jones and Ron Weifenbach about 15 months ago concerned about speeding on the road.

He said the road is narrow and not in the best condition and doesn’t have a curb, gutter or sidewalks. He and his neighbors were concerned that as the city and area continued to grow, there could be a safety issue.

Schmit said they discussed four-way stop signs and speed bumps but were denied since the road didn’t meet traffic requirements. The road is owned by the county rather than the city.

He said he and Jones drove around the area and saw the West River Electric poles that didn’t have lights and had the idea to install lights.

