Council approves street light agreement at Monday's meeting

South Valley Drive residents may get seven new street lights along South Valley Drive following a Rapid City Council decision on Monday.
Council approved a street lighting request to West River Electric on its consent agenda for seven lights on the road, which would cost $1,226.40 annually.
“I think it does relieve a lot of us around here to know that we went to bat for something, even if it took a long time, we accomplished it,” said South Valley Drive resident Jay Schmit.
Schmit said he approached Council members Pat Jones and Ron Weifenbach about 15 months ago concerned about speeding on the road.
He said the road is narrow and not in the best condition and doesn’t have a curb, gutter or sidewalks. He and his neighbors were concerned that as the city and area continued to grow, there could be a safety issue.
Schmit said they discussed four-way stop signs and speed bumps but were denied since the road didn’t meet traffic requirements. The road is owned by the county rather than the city.
He said he and Jones drove around the area and saw the West River Electric poles that didn’t have lights and had the idea to install lights.
Jones said it’s not an ideal solution, but they’re trying something.
“And that’s what you have to do, you have to try something,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong or bad about the streetlights, I mean it’s going to make it safer and it’s going to be better, so why not try it.”
During the meeting, the council also approved the second reading of the medical cannabis zoning ordinance 9-1 with Council member Bill Evans voting no. The ordinance will go into effect 20 days after publication.
All facilities will need to be at least 1,000 feet away from public or private schools.
Cultivation and manufacturing facilities wouldn't be able to be within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as residential. Dispensaries would be able to operate within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as a residential district if it was granted a conditional use permit.
All facilities would be required to be in an enclosed structure, submit an operational plan that details compliance with laws, regulations, administrative rules and ordinances; submit a waste management plan, an odor control plan; a survey stamped by a professional surveyor; and registration with the state Department of Health.
The council also approved the first reading of an update to the video lottery licenses. The council previously approved designating six video lottery licenses to Wyngard Pot-o-Gold Casinos, MG Oil and Shaun Clauson.
If approved at the second reading, the ordinance would officially increase the number of video lottery licenses available to 75 for the first 74,000 in population in the city. For every additional 2,000, the city would add one license. If more applications came in than licenses available, the city would hold a lottery drawing.
