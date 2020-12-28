Council approves supplemental appropriation ordinance

The Rapid City Council approved a $10.2 million supplemental appropriation ordinance during its special meeting Monday.
The council unanimously approved the $10,208,008.92 appropriation. City Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the ordinance is routine and annually approved at the last meeting of the year, along with the bill list.
“That way we can be as current on those as possible,” she said.
Sumption previously told the Journal that the appropriation this year is a little higher, but not by a lot. She said the city doesn’t typically budget with Tax Increment Finance districts since revenue numbers are unknown by the time the original budget is due, so they adjust it at the end of the year.
This year, TIF Districts make up about $6 million of the supplemental appropriation.
Sumption said the most unexpected item for 2020 was the airport paying off its 2010 bonds early with $2.3 million.
“Otherwise it’s been pretty normal,” she said.
Sumption said the city went into the 2021 budget season as if it was going to be a normal year. She said 2020 is the first year they decreased the budget supplement due to projections with COVID-19 impacts.
She previously told the Journal that the city projected sales tax being down 12.5%, which would be approximately $3 million short in sales tax and 10% short in other revenues, but general sales taxes are up almost 2.5% for the year through October.
Sumption said next year’s budget is more normal than this year’s.
The council will meet Wednesday for its working session where it will discuss a resolution to form a TIF District for the East Anamosa Street Water Extension. The district will provide funding to design, grade and install a 16-inch and 20-inch water main from East North Street to Elk Vale Road within the East Anamosa Street corridor, grade portions of North Valley Drive and more.
The Rapid City Planning Commission unanimously approved the TIF District at its Dec. 10 meeting. The district would have a reimbursement cost of $28.8 million over about 970 acres.
The meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in City Council Chambers. The rest of the agenda can be found online.