Council approves supplemental appropriation ordinance

The Rapid City Council approved a $10.2 million supplemental appropriation ordinance during its special meeting Monday.

The council unanimously approved the $10,208,008.92 appropriation. City Finance Director Pauline Sumption said the ordinance is routine and annually approved at the last meeting of the year, along with the bill list.

“That way we can be as current on those as possible,” she said.

Sumption previously told the Journal that the appropriation this year is a little higher, but not by a lot. She said the city doesn’t typically budget with Tax Increment Finance districts since revenue numbers are unknown by the time the original budget is due, so they adjust it at the end of the year.

This year, TIF Districts make up about $6 million of the supplemental appropriation.

Sumption said the most unexpected item for 2020 was the airport paying off its 2010 bonds early with $2.3 million.

“Otherwise it’s been pretty normal,” she said.