Council approves Vision Fund plan, motor vehicle on sidewalks ordinance

Vision Fund applications will open May 24 with the Rapid City Council’s approval at Monday’s meeting.
The council approved the plan set by Mayor Steve Allender, which includes a three-year project plan duration. The council also appointed the citizen-led committee with nine voting members, two non-voting members, and two youth city council liaisons.
The voting members include chairman W. Kevin Maher, Christine Stephenson, Kim Morsching, James Haar, Kevin Crosby, Marta Olson-Rangitsch, Beth Keeney, William Spindle and Jim Keck. Alternates, or the non-voting members, are Jennifer Rice and Al Rodriguez.
The committee will look over project applications and make recommendations to the council. The council has the final project approval.
The council previously authorized using half of the expected annual Vision Funds to pay bonds for construction of the new Summit Arena while the other half will be used for projects. About $24 million is available in Vision Fund projects.
Those interested in applying for the funds must show financial ability to fund their project up front and Vision Fund awards will be made as reimbursements, no operational funding is allowed, awarded projects that include real estate acquisition will be owned in full or in part by the city, and projects must be complementary to and align with the city’s Comprehensive Plan and/or Downtown Master Plan.
The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance 9-1 prohibiting the use of electric scooters on downtown sidewalks with amendments to other ordinances to set the boundaries at the train tracks and St. Joseph Street and between Fifth Street and Ninth Street.
Council member Darla Drew voted no on the ordinance. She said there should be more study and thinking into the future for who would use these vehicles downtown.
The council also approved an agreement with Tallgrass Landscape Architecture for $160,364.50 to design and submit construction documents to upgrade Dinosaur Park’s pedestrian routes, bring safety features up to code, and place new and upgraded visitor amenities, where funding allows.
Parks and Recreation director Jeff Biegler said the project would allow for universal access from the parking lot to the top of the hill. He said it would also stabilize the sculptures themselves and provide improved lighting.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —