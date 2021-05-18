Council approves Vision Fund plan, motor vehicle on sidewalks ordinance

Vision Fund applications will open May 24 with the Rapid City Council’s approval at Monday’s meeting.

The council approved the plan set by Mayor Steve Allender, which includes a three-year project plan duration. The council also appointed the citizen-led committee with nine voting members, two non-voting members, and two youth city council liaisons.

The voting members include chairman W. Kevin Maher, Christine Stephenson, Kim Morsching, James Haar, Kevin Crosby, Marta Olson-Rangitsch, Beth Keeney, William Spindle and Jim Keck. Alternates, or the non-voting members, are Jennifer Rice and Al Rodriguez.

The committee will look over project applications and make recommendations to the council. The council has the final project approval.

The council previously authorized using half of the expected annual Vision Funds to pay bonds for construction of the new Summit Arena while the other half will be used for projects. About $24 million is available in Vision Fund projects.