Council committee approves pay raises for city workers

City union employees may receive a 2.5% or 5% wage increase in 2022 pending council and union votes next week.

The Legal and Finance Committee approved the pay raises for bargaining unit employees by a 3-0 vote during the Wednesday meeting. Council members Ron Weifenbach and Jason Salamun were absent.

The Rapid City Council will make the final decision Monday, while the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees local council will vote on the contract Wednesday. If the union rejects the contract, negotiations will resume with city officials.

Human Resources Director Nick Stroot said the contract calls for 2022 wage discussions to occur in 2021. The proposed adjustments would be a 2.5% cost-of-living increase for 13 employees who are over their pay scale and a 5% cost-of-living increase for all others. If approved, the increases go into effect on June 19, 2022.

Council member Ritchie Nordstrom said the city historically gives about a 3% annual cost-of-living adjustment.

Stroot said there was a 3% adjustment in July 2021. The city conducted a wage study in 2018 that showed the city was “significantly behind” on wages for many union jobs. The city increased wages 13.6% in 2020. Those who did not get an average increase received a full wage step increase as well as the 5% cost-of-living adjustment.

Youth council request

The committee voted 2-1 to send a request to forward a letter of support regarding Statewide Social Studies Curriculum and Standards to the Rapid City Council. Council member Lance Lehmann, who serves as the Youth City Council liaison, opposed the measure.

“I actually think the premise of it is wonderful, but I will be voting no on the item today just because I don’t think the city should be an advocacy group,” he said.

Council members Ritchie Nordstrom and Darla Drew agreed with Lehmann’s statement, but still voted yes.

The letter would be sent to the Department of Education stating support for the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings and Standards in the social studies curriculum. The Youth City Council unanimously approved the letter of support.

Tae Swanson, secretary for the youth council, said Wednesday that Lakota history should be taught in schools.

“It’s part of the United States history, but it’s especially an important part of South Dakota history,” she said.

The committee voted 3-0 to approve an expenditure request for the youth council to travel to Washington, D.C., for the National League of Cities youth event March 14-22, 2022.

The youth council unanimously approved the $23,000 expenditure to send eight youth and two adults to the event.

Main Street Square

The Legal and Finance Committee voted 3-0 for a resolution to enter a lease agreement with the Downtown Business Improvement District for Main Street Square. The agreement expands Main Street Square’s boundary to include the entire alley and the enclosed portion of the ground level of the parking garage on Fifth Street. It also states the city would provide a utility payment, estimated at $70,000.

The lease has a five-year term with two renewal terms of five years each.

The Rapid City Council will consider the items at its Monday night meeting.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

