Council, committee meetings moving to Civic Center

Rapid City Council and committee meetings in March will be held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center's LaCroix Hall, Rooms C and D.

This includes a public hearing scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on March 10 when the council will discuss whether council member Lisa Modrick violated its code of conduct, which could lead to her removal from office.

Previously, the city announced that the March meetings would be held at Western Dakota Tech due to renovations in City Hall's council chambers.

The new location will optimize audio and video options for the sessions as well as accommodate larger audiences, according to a press release from the city's Communications Division.

The city's March meetings are: Public Works Committee on March 10; Legal and Finance Committee on March 11; Tax Increment Financing on March 11; Zoning Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission on March 5 and 26; Capital Improvement Plan on March 20; and Board of Equalization hearings scheduled for March 16-20.

