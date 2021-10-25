 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Council committees to discuss projects, sales tax revenue

Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall 

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Five members of the council will hear amendments to an agreement between the city and RESPEC for IGT Subdivision improvements for water and sewer for $1,515; an amendment for Perkins and Will to increase Architect Compensation for the Civic Center expansion for $209,040; and an amendment to the agreement with GeoStabilization International for the Tower Road Stabilization Project for a funding correction.

The amendment for the Civic Center expansion includes the exterior signage details for Summit Arena and the reimbursable fee deduction. According to related documents, the details provide a structural support system for the weight of the signs and to limit the exterior wall assembly connections by the signage manufacturer.

The 11,000-seat Summit Arena cost around $130 million to build.

The committee will also consider a $399,000 bill for leasing two roll-off trucks and one side load refuse truck for 18 months from Big Truck rental during the Tuesday meeting.

If approved, the lease would be for 18 payments of $21,700 and $8,400 in transportation costs. According to the agenda, there would be a purchase option through Omnia.

On Wednesday, the Legal and Finance Committee will hear a recommendation for $30,000 in grants, half of which would go to SatCOM Marketing and the other half to Cole-TAC; the August sales tax report; and an agreement with JourneyOn! for collaborative street level responses to those in crisis.

People are also reading…

According to the agenda, the Rapid City Police Department and other stakeholders have met for months to address the needs of the homeless community. Journey On! would provide services for a minimum of 120 hours a week for one year.

The agreement also includes a two-month pilot period, which would be funded separately through currently approved Rapid City Police Department funds.

The tax report shows the city received $3,274,897 in sales tax in August compared to $2,846,980 in August 2020. From January to August, the city has a total of $23,411,544 in sales tax, a 21.47% increase over the same period in 2020, and a 22.46% increase over the same period in 2019.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

Your Two Cents for Oct. 23

If SD legislator Phil Jensen believes that the Oath Keepers (of which he is a member) are being portrayed unfairly by the news media, then he …

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

Your Two Cents for Oct. 19

I am so disappointed in how the city handled the hazardous material drop-off. Many of us wasted precious hours and expensive gas to do the rig…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

Your Two Cents for Oct. 22

My heart sank a little when I read that the first action of the new mall owners is to rename it. Call it anything, give it a new facade, whate…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 21

Your Two Cents for Oct. 21

Very disappointed and frustrated that the city council allocated only 4% for street repairs but approved over 80% to the Fire Department’s wis…

Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

Your Two Cents for Oct. 20

I just cringe when I see the city spending over a million dollars for a scoreboard. How many potholes would that fill in our streets?

Watch Now: Related Video

Inaction on immigration: A bipartisan problem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News