Council committees to discuss projects, sales tax revenue

Five members of the council will hear amendments to an agreement between the city and RESPEC for IGT Subdivision improvements for water and sewer for $1,515; an amendment for Perkins and Will to increase Architect Compensation for the Civic Center expansion for $209,040; and an amendment to the agreement with GeoStabilization International for the Tower Road Stabilization Project for a funding correction.

The amendment for the Civic Center expansion includes the exterior signage details for Summit Arena and the reimbursable fee deduction. According to related documents, the details provide a structural support system for the weight of the signs and to limit the exterior wall assembly connections by the signage manufacturer.

The 11,000-seat Summit Arena cost around $130 million to build.

The committee will also consider a $399,000 bill for leasing two roll-off trucks and one side load refuse truck for 18 months from Big Truck rental during the Tuesday meeting.

If approved, the lease would be for 18 payments of $21,700 and $8,400 in transportation costs. According to the agenda, there would be a purchase option through Omnia.

On Wednesday, the Legal and Finance Committee will hear a recommendation for $30,000 in grants, half of which would go to SatCOM Marketing and the other half to Cole-TAC; the August sales tax report; and an agreement with JourneyOn! for collaborative street level responses to those in crisis.

According to the agenda, the Rapid City Police Department and other stakeholders have met for months to address the needs of the homeless community. Journey On! would provide services for a minimum of 120 hours a week for one year.

The agreement also includes a two-month pilot period, which would be funded separately through currently approved Rapid City Police Department funds.

The tax report shows the city received $3,274,897 in sales tax in August compared to $2,846,980 in August 2020. From January to August, the city has a total of $23,411,544 in sales tax, a 21.47% increase over the same period in 2020, and a 22.46% increase over the same period in 2019.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

