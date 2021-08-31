Council considers charging medical marijuana businesses $5,000 in licensing

Medical marijuana dispensaries, cultivation, manufacturing and testing facilities would each need a license from the city that could cost $5,000.
The council will consider the ordinance that sets the fee amount along with the number of dispensaries and dispensary requirements at its Wednesday working session and Monday night council meeting.
“The fee is something that can go up or down based on what we’re noticing,” Assistant City Attorney Carla Cushman said. “It’s impossible to know what things will cost before we do them, and that’s what medical cannabis is. We’ve never done this.”
For the first year, businesses would pay the $5,000, which is broken down to $1,500 for the nonrefundable application fee and $3,500 for the license itself. Licenses would need to be renewed each year with a $5,000 renewal fee.
Cushman said there’s going to be some city costs to screen the applications, which could include a background check.
She said city staff will keep track of costs for the licensing and the cost that medical cannabis has for the community, which could lead to a fee change.
The ordinance states that there could be one dispensary per 5,000 people in Rapid City, or about 15 dispensaries, which was discussed at the city’s Aug. 13 working session.
Cushman said the city looked at what other cities are doing in South Dakota and the nation to determine the fees.
If more applications for dispensary licenses came in than the 15 available, the state would rate the applications. If there’s no distinction, the state would do a lottery, Cushman said.
Interim Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said this isn’t a new process and they do this with lottery and casino licenses.
Dispensaries could be permitted in central business, urban commercial, general commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial and other zones more than 1,000 feet from a public or private school and 500 feet away from a church, public park, playground, childcare center, property zoned residential district or residential building.
Conditional use permits would be required for areas zoned in permitted locations but within 500 feet of a church, public park, playground, childcare center, property zoned residential district or a residential building.
There would be no limits on the number of cultivation, manufacturing or testing facilities.
An application for renewal would have to be submitted between 60 and 120 days before the license’s expiration date.
When licenses for dispensaries become available, the city Finance Office would post on the city’s website that applications are available and state a deadline. No applications would be accepted before the publication. After the applications are opened, provisional licenses would be approved or denied.
Businesses would be required to obtain provisional licenses from the city finance director, then obtain a state registration from the Department of Health, and then obtain an annual license from the city.
Provisional licenses would be issued within 45 days as long as the application complies with city ordinances and state law.
Once an annual license is granted, dispensaries have to begin operation no later than 120 days after its issued. A license that is inactive for more than 60 days cumulatively could be revoked or be denied a renewal application based on non-use.
Cushman said the inactivity provision is to prevent people from holding onto licenses.
“We want these to be actively used in our community,” she said. “Once we’ve licensed you, we don’t want you to just hold them, possibly waiting for recreational marijuana to come into play. You’ve said you wanted to provide this service to our community, so we’re just making you use it. Otherwise that license might go away.”
The ordinance would also set special procedures for license applications when a dispensary license becomes available and numerical limits have been met. Licenses would also not be able to be transferred to another person, entity or location.
Those who have been denied a license or had a license revoked have to wait two years to reapply.
Dispensaries would be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and could not emit odors at or beyond the property line. License holders must own or lease the property and be the sole owner of the business on the license. Facilities would also have to keep a visitor log with the exception of cardholders and caregivers visiting dispensaries.
Dispensaries and other facilities would also be subject to code enforcement, although the Department of Health would regulate inspections.
Violators would be subject to the general penalty provision, which would be 30 days in jail and/or a $500 fine. Each day of violation is a separate offense.
The ordinance is scheduled for its first reading at the Sept. 7 council meeting, along with the second reading for the smoking marijuana ordinance. Both will be seen at the Wednesday working session.
The zoning ordinance is scheduled for the Sept. 9 Planning Commission meeting.
