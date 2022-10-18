Council denies alcohol license to local cannabis company

After weeks of continued discussion, the Rapid City Council voted to deny a cannabis business a retail alcohol license on the basis of it being an inappropriate location.

The council voted to deny Rapid City Cannabis, Inc. a new retail on-off sale malt beverage and South Dakota farm wine license and a retail on-off sale wine and cider license for its 3075 N. Plaza Drive, Suite B, location. The vote was 6-2 Monday night.

Council members Lance Lehmann and Laura Armstrong opposed the denial. Council members Bill Evans and John Roberts were absent from the meeting.

Council member Pat Jones made the motion to deny the licenses with an amendment from Council member Ritchie Nordstrom to include the basis of inappropriate location.

"As this was sent back for review for several weeks, (it) gave people a chance to look at it and determine what we believe would be in the best interest of our citizens of Rapid City," Jones said. "The recommendation that has come forward to us from our legal people, from our planning area and others is that we should deny this based on the fact that it is not an appropriate location of marijuana and beer, wine, etc. to be sold under one roof in one place is not appropriate for this location."

City Attorney Joel Landeen, upon questions from Nordstrom, said the applicant followed all of the rules established for the application process and complied with all the ordinance rules put in place.

He also said the discussion wasn't about the ordinance.

"Ideally, if you didn't want to have alcohol and marijuana sales, you would have prohibited that in the ordinance," Landeen said. "But this is an alcohol license and the two items you look at are whether the location is appropriate and whether the applicant is a suitable person."

Landeen also said he wanted to correct a statement — legal was not recommending approval or denial, but if the council did choose to deny the applicant that the basis be that the location is not appropriate.

He said there is case law that talks about factors other than the physical location of the actual building.

"You can go beyond the zoning and land use issues," Landeen said.

Rapid City Cannabis was one of six business selected for one of 15 medical cannabis dispensary licenses in Rapid City. Rapid City Cannabis received one license, along with one each to CC Health and Hive Collective, Genesis Farms had two, Greenlight Dispensary received three and Puffy's LLC had seven, according to the March drawing.

Rapid City Cannabis's North Plaza Drive location does fall within a permitted location for a medical dispensary and was approved by the city council.

Nordstrom said he was looking for a recommendation and hoped someone would make a motion to be able to defend it if it went to court.

Landeen said the applicant was present with a lawyer. He said he could not guarantee there would be a lawsuit. Landeen said they could defend the decision, but he couldn't guarantee victory.

"It really depends on the facts and what the basis for the facts are that you don't feel selling marijuana with alcohol is appropriate," he said. "In a lawsuit if the perception is you denied it because you don't like marijuana, that could prove problematic in court. Neither I or Mr. (Richard) Williams today can tell you what a judge is going to do."

Attorney Richard Williams spoke on behalf of Rapid City Cannabis during public comment. He said he understands the request may seem new or novel because the city has never had medical cannabis before, but said it isn't a new concept.

"We see this everyday and it's become so ubiquitous we never even think about," Williams said.

He said this happens in places like Walgreens, Walmart and Safeway where prescription drugs and alcohol are sold.

Williams said this is different because the regulations placed on the medical cannabis industry are robust and "far superior" to prevent alcohol from getting into the hands of those under 21.

He said no one would even be allowed near the cooler where alcohol would have been kept without showing a medical cannabis card and ID, which requires patients to be 21 years or older.

Kittrick Jeffries with Dakota Cannabis Consulting spoke during public comment and said the cannabis industry does not want to see cannabis fall into the hands of children.

He said he was also part of the rule making process for state and local governments. Jeffries said one rule in particular from the Department of Health allows the co-location of medical cannabis establishments such as cultivation, manufacturing, testing and dispensary.

Jeffries said the Department of Health's rules state that even a medical cannabis establishment shall have separate means from separate egress and ingress from any other medical cannabis establishment except where there is common ownership. However, there must be lockable, alarmed doors separating activities performing under different licenses.

"That activity of that license malt beverage would be utilized in the same space as the medical cannabis establishment," he said. "I think that goes to the intent of what the Department of Health was trying to explain. ... I think that the intent of this rule was to cover malt beverage, video lottery, sex shops, amongst a wide variety of other things, that was definitely brought up in that rule making process. Why that is not in there, I am not 100% sure."

Jeffries said the rule does speak to the intent of separation of activities.

During council discussion, Armstrong said it's been a challenging decision. She said the applicant completed all of the applications, submitted them and they were approved. She said the city accepted the check and a memo from Community Development said staff reviewed ordinances and state law extensively and could not find anything that prohibits the use in conjunction with the dispensary.

Armstrong said she's not happy about it, but people don't like big government.

"We had a conversation not too long ago about letting businesses control their own businesses, right? Let the free market decide, I think the words 'personal responsibility' were being floated around," she said. "Personally I think have alcohol in this establishment devalues the point of having medical marijuana, and I sympathize with the stories. I understand where you're coming from, but our job is to uphold these laws."

She said she agrees it's not a good policy, but the council would have to change the policy. She said the applicant did everything they were supposed to do and the council was pulling the rug out from under them.

"I'm not happy about it, I don't want to see it happen, but my job is to make sure we're following the facts, that we're following the law, and as it is right now, this gentleman is in compliance — as much as I don't like it, as much as the majority of us might not like it," Armstrong said.