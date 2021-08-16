Council discusses $20 million surplus allocation

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nordstrom said there's also additional information coming out about the American Rescue Plan Act, which would be an additional $13 million to the city but has to be used for specific purposes.

Since the May 10 meeting, there have been other funding sources for some of the department's projects. The library received $25,000 from Black Hills Energy for an electric bookmobile, and is raising money through the Rapid City Library Foundation. Library Director Terri Davis requested $300,000 for the project.

During Monday night's meeting, the council approved an Interfund Loan request for $1,056,260 between the SAB28 Fund and The Monument Fund to be used for a center-hung scoreboard and expanded ribbon boards.

The project was one of The Monument Manager Craig Baltzer's proposals during the May 10 meeting.

"For me (the updates) change a lot of things," Nordstrom said. "Always more information, better information is easier to make a decision with."

Nordstrom said he's going to speak with department directors about their proposals again, and with other council members.

The discussion will be continued at the last Wednesday working session at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in council chambers.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

