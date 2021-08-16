 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Council discusses $20 million surplus allocation
alert top story

Council discusses $20 million surplus allocation

{{featured_button_text}}

The $20 million in surplus funds is still on the table after the Rapid City Council voted to continue the discussion 9-0 to the Sept. 1 working session.

Council member Ritchie Nordstrom said he made the motion to continue the item to have more discussion without adding an hour to Monday night's meeting.

"Most of the council members that I talked to, not all of them but most of them, said because of the second list that came out... that's the reason why we needed more discussion on that," he said after the meeting.

Eight city department directors presented project proposals to the council at a May 10 special meeting, which included $10 million for a Fire Station 1 renovation, $1.8 million for a Southwest Precinct, and $2 million to the Opportunity Capture Fund.

The funds come from unexpected revenue from 2020.

In subsequent discussions with council leadership, a secondary list was made from project proposals from council members. It included allocating money to roads, the Roosevelt Fieldhouse, the Indian Boarding School Lands project, the Sioux Park Tennis Courts and the Strategic Housing Fund.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Download PDF Secondary List

Nordstrom said there's also additional information coming out about the American Rescue Plan Act, which would be an additional $13 million to the city but has to be used for specific purposes.

Since the May 10 meeting, there have been other funding sources for some of the department's projects. The library received $25,000 from Black Hills Energy for an electric bookmobile, and is raising money through the Rapid City Library Foundation. Library Director Terri Davis requested $300,000 for the project.

During Monday night's meeting, the council approved an Interfund Loan request for $1,056,260 between the SAB28 Fund and The Monument Fund to be used for a center-hung scoreboard and expanded ribbon boards.

The project was one of The Monument Manager Craig Baltzer's proposals during the May 10 meeting.

"For me (the updates) change a lot of things," Nordstrom said. "Always more information, better information is easier to make a decision with."

Nordstrom said he's going to speak with department directors about their proposals again, and with other council members.

The discussion will be continued at the last Wednesday working session at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in council chambers.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with Youth City Council

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News