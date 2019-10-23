The Rapid City Council voted 5-4 Monday night to not require a local company to build a "sidewalk to nowhere."
Coca Cola High Country is adding a 60-by-60 storage building to their property. That addition triggered the need for sidewalks in front of the building. The problem according to Trevor Messinger, president and CEO of the company, is that the sidewalk would be isolated in front of the storage building.
"I am not opposed to building it, but this will run in front of a storage building and will be an isolated piece of sidewalk without a lot of access," Messinger said.
He pointed out to the council that the sidewalk would be 315 feet long. It would not run in front of their main building and it wouldn't connect to any other sidewalks in the area.
Messinger offered a compromise to the city that if any sidewalk ever approaches their property, not only would they fund the 315 feet required by this permit, they would do the other 1,015 feet as well. He said even if the city were to bring North Plaza Drive up to code, his company would pay for the sidewalks at that point.
He said the city staff was easy to work with during the process, but they simply didn't have the ability to approve the variance.
In fact, the measure failed 4-1 when it came before the Public Works Committee last week. Lisa Modrick was the lone vote on that committee to support the variance and she made the motion before the council to grant the variance Monday night.
"I was one of the ones in the discussion about the sidewalks to nowhere," Modrick said. "I speak on it often."
Modrick said the area was commercial and industrial by design and that she believed the council had the right to grant the variance and, in this case, it was the right thing to do.
Council member Chad Lewis added that he believed it was a reasonable request because the company would never be doing anything at the existing facility that would trigger a reason to complete the other 1,000 feet of sidewalk so this was a good way to get that done.
Council member Laura Armstrong opposed the motion. She said the council has this rule in place to encourage additional sidewalks, but it grants variances like this one too often for the ordinance to have the desired effect.
The council voted 5-4 to approve the variance and accept Messinger's offer to complete the entire sidewalk at a later date when further construction in the area warranted it.