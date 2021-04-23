Council hears flooding mitigation tactics

Members of the Rapid City Council met with Emergency Management to discuss preventive measures for flooding.

Emergency manager Dustin Willett said the city suffers from flash and pluvial flooding at a Friday presentation for an informal working session. He said sandbags aren’t really an option for the city.

“Our flooding in this area is flash flooding, it’s not this slow meandering, flat-line river that’s slowly cresting and going to crest and crest and crest,” Willett said. “Here, by the time you know where the flood is going to be, by the time you know where the water is coming, by the time you would say, ‘sandbag,’ the flooding has gone up, it’s gone down, it’s gone through our community.”

The presentation was part of the council’s new informal monthly meeting to discuss topics related to the city. Council members Laura Armstrong, Ritchie Nordstrom, Bill Evans and Darla Drew were in attendance.

Pluvial flooding happens outside of river regions when a massive amount of precipitation occurs and finds its own level.