Council hears flooding mitigation tactics

Members of the Rapid City Council met with Emergency Management to discuss preventive measures for flooding.
Emergency manager Dustin Willett said the city suffers from flash and pluvial flooding at a Friday presentation for an informal working session. He said sandbags aren’t really an option for the city.
“Our flooding in this area is flash flooding, it’s not this slow meandering, flat-line river that’s slowly cresting and going to crest and crest and crest,” Willett said. “Here, by the time you know where the flood is going to be, by the time you know where the water is coming, by the time you would say, ‘sandbag,’ the flooding has gone up, it’s gone down, it’s gone through our community.”
The presentation was part of the council’s new informal monthly meeting to discuss topics related to the city. Council members Laura Armstrong, Ritchie Nordstrom, Bill Evans and Darla Drew were in attendance.
Pluvial flooding happens outside of river regions when a massive amount of precipitation occurs and finds its own level.
Willett said the challenge in Rapid City is that it’s “one big chunk of impervious” surface, so when the rain falls, there’s no place for the water to soak into the ground. He said the water will continue to accumulate on the surface until it’s channeled into a natural or man-made stormwater control system.
He said the best way for property owners to mitigate this flooding is preventative care before the flooding season takes hold, like grading.
"That's not an easy fix, that's not something you can go out in an afternoon with a shovel and fix grading around your house, that's a significant fix," Willett said. "There's also no substitute, there's no other way to get water to flow away from your house than to make sure your property is graded in such a fashion that it flows away from your house."
He said cleaning around stormwater drains is also important, but it has to be done before the water comes.
Willett said they typically see flooding happen in mid- to late spring, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen in the summer months.
