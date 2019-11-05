A light agenda left the Rapid City Council in a lighthearted mood Monday.
In addition to some routine business, the council approved 68 liquor licenses, paved the way to build new restrooms at a city park and approved a unique new establishment for the Rushmore Mall.
Councilor Darla Drew said she appreciated the innovation of the idea of Deadwood's Jared Batman.
Batman is bringing an indoor dog park to the Rushmore Mall. Batman allayed some concerns by assuring the council that the dog park will have a separate entrance so dogs visiting the new business will never be in common areas in the mall. He said the dogs have to stay on leashes until they are inside the park where "Bark Rangers" are on duty to ensure that there is no aggression from the any of the dogs.
"It is a very safe and secure environment," Batman said.
Mayor Steve Allender couldn't resist when he called the question.
"This place is going to the dogs," Allender said. The council voted unanimously to approve the plans for the new dog park.
The other item on the agenda that was outside the normal course of city work was a bathroom facility at the Star of the West Sports Complex that will cost about a quarter of a million dollars to construct.
The Council had approved $345,000 from Vision Funds for two new restroom facilities at the park. When original bids came in, it was apparent that the funding would be short of the total needed. The new bids will construct a new main restroom facility and the remainder of the money will be used to renovate the second existing facility.
The project received unanimous approval.