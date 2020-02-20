Council meetings moving to Civic Center

Rapid City Council and committee meetings in March will be held at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center's LaCroix Hall, Rooms C and D.

This includes a public hearing scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. on March 10 when the council will discuss whether council member Lisa Modrick violated its code of conduct, which could lead to her removal from office.

Previously, the city announced that the March meetings would be held at Western Dakota Tech due to renovations in City Hall's council chambers.

The new location will optimize audio and video options for the sessions as well as accommodate larger audiences, according to a press release from the city's Communications Division.

All other meetings scheduled off-site will now be held in the newly-renovated third floor conference room of City Hall. These meetings will include the City's Public Works meeting March 10; Legal and Finance Committee meeting March 11; the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) meeting March 11; the City's Zoning Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission meetings of March 5 and 26; the City's Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) meeting March 20; and the Board of Equalization hearings scheduled for the week of March 16-20.

