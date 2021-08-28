Council member hopes to honor history of 1972 Flood

Bells could ring throughout downtown Rapid City, if the city council decides to allocate $7 million to a project commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Flood.
The project proposal is one of 28 vying for Vision Funds. It was brought forward by council member Bill Evans.
The proposal itself is a carillon bell tower that typically holds at least 23 bells. The bells can be played manually by using a keyboard or automatically using a system. The tower would be installed at Memorial Park at an estimated project cost of $20 million.
“(The flood) is one of the most important events in the city’s history in terms of how the city came to grow,” Evans said. “It’s still considered one of the most destructive and deadly flash floods of the past 20, 30, 40 years. It’s time to resurrect a fitting memorial for the 50th anniversary.”
Evans said the carillon bell tower was originally discussed during the Lasting Legacy Project for the centennial of the state, but it never came to fruition.
He said he believes the 50th anniversary of the flood is an appropriate time to bring back the idea and to do something of significance.
In June 1972, about 15 inches of rain fell in about six hours near Nemo and more than 10 inches fell over 60 square miles. The water and debris caused the Canyon Lake dam to fail and the tide swept down Rapid Creek through Rapid City. The flash flood left 238 people dead and 3,057 injured.
“Frankly, those of us old enough to remember the event... are getting older,” Evans said. “One more generation and the events that shaped the city may be forgotten. I think it’s now or never.”
He said he’d like the project to be the scale, scope, size and quality befitting the disaster. Evans said he’d like the tower to become an attraction in and of itself, and it would remind locals of the history.
Evans said the bells could also be used during holidays and concerts, showcase guest recitalists, and be programmed throughout the day.
“I would like the instrument to be of a size that establishes itself nationally and internationally right now,” he said.
Evans said there are 23 instruments the size he’s thinking of installed around the world, and would like the Rapid City one to be the 24th.
The tower would be located in Memorial Park near the bandshell and look down Sixth Street.
Evans said he’d like to see the project paid partially through the Vision Funds and the state, “who’s never done one thing in 50 years to memorialize victims of this flood, and I think that’s kind of disgraceful.”
He said the funding of the actual bells themselves would come through memorials. Each bell could be engraved by a family or organization. Prices could range from $1,500 to $250,000.
“It would be a holistic thing with everybody involved and supporting it,” he said.
Evans said it would hopefully last 2,000 to 3,000 years and become part of the fabric of everyday life in the city.
He said he’d have a hard time believing the state would fund a project like this if the city didn’t find it important. Another option would be a benefactor in the city.
“You should always learn more about history and saving heritage in particular, architectural history, is super important,” Evans said. “I think people learn from their environment. Winston Churchill said it best, ‘We shape our buildings; thereafter they shape us,’ and that’s been true throughout history.”
The Citizen Vision Fund Committee will make recommendations for which proposals should receive Vision Funds in December.
