Council member hopes to honor history of 1972 Flood

“Frankly, those of us old enough to remember the event... are getting older,” Evans said. “One more generation and the events that shaped the city may be forgotten. I think it’s now or never.”

He said he’d like the project to be the scale, scope, size and quality befitting the disaster. Evans said he’d like the tower to become an attraction in and of itself, and it would remind locals of the history.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Evans said the bells could also be used during holidays and concerts, showcase guest recitalists, and be programmed throughout the day.

“I would like the instrument to be of a size that establishes itself nationally and internationally right now,” he said.

Evans said there are 23 instruments the size he’s thinking of installed around the world, and would like the Rapid City one to be the 24th.

The tower would be located in Memorial Park near the bandshell and look down Sixth Street.

Evans said he’d like to see the project paid partially through the Vision Funds and the state, “who’s never done one thing in 50 years to memorialize victims of this flood, and I think that’s kind of disgraceful.”