Council member Modrick faces inquiry over meeting

Lisa Modrick said Haar set up the meeting to discuss items that were "mostly about the airport, but probably some other stuff we're both working on." Modrick said she met Haar just prior to the holiday party.

Modrick said Haar questioned her decision to take a job with Westjet and began to talk in an "aggravated manner" and then made what she considered a threat to her safety.

In the recording, Modrick said Haar looked directly into her eyes and said, "I know where you live." Modrick goes on to say that Haar continued to be aggressive and went on a "permanent rant" about how people at the airport, particularly Westjet, needed to "start acting like adults."

"This whole time his body language was uncomfortable. He constantly looked away, and he just kept talking," Modrick said.

Modrick said she brought her husband along because Haar "made a statement that concerned me."

Modrick alleges Haar made a personal threat, saying he had "a plan" and that if he uses the plan "everyone will be sorry."

During the Jan. 6 meeting, Mike Modrick said he was concerned because Haar said "I know where you live" and that he had "a plan." Mike Modrick said he envisioned a scenario where Haar "drives by their house with a machine gun."