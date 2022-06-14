 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council member questions bid process

Bill Evans

Rapid City Council member Bill Evans asks questions on a consent item Tuesday during the Public Works Committee meeting.

 Siandhara Bonnet, Journal staff

A Rapid City Council member wants designs for projects on displays for about two weeks before a council vote.

Council member Bill Evans said Tuesday during the Public Works Committee meeting that project plans should be on display for two weeks so the public can come in and make suggestions, and not having it is a missing step.

"Normally the plans come in and the people paying the bill say that's exactly what we thought we were getting. We don't do that on any of these projects.," he said. "I don't understand why we continuously miss this step because it may not be what the council planned."

Evans said the process is flawed and believes there needs to be a review step.

Evans' comments came during discussion on items that would authorize staff to advertise for bids for Fire Station One improvements and City Hall phase two renovation.

The Fire Station improvements include a 20,200-square-foot renovation of the existing station and a 21,000-square-foot two-story addition, and associated site improvements. The project would be phased to allow department services to continue. The council previously allocated $15,035,000 to the remodel using money from the $20 million in surplus funds.

A fire department representative said the department is finishing up the design, and engineers and architects are double checking the timeline. 

Public Works Director Dale Tech said the City Hall renovations include the lobby, council chambers and minor office renovations.

The renovation is a Vision Fund project from 2018. Phase two includes the replacement of 49 heat pumps and could include new flooring, replacing curtain wall glazing, handrails on existing stairs, updated fabric on sound panels, an updated council desk, updated finishes and updated sound panels, and more.

Tech said the process for the bids are standard processes used in the city for many years.

Evans said it was a bad process and he would like to know what he's paying for.

The committee approved the bid advertisement authorization 4-1 with Evans voting no.

The committee unanimously voted to move the City Hall renovations to its next meeting.

During the meeting, the committee voted to move changing the name of Saint Cloud Street to Saint Paul Street in the area of the Saint Cloud Street reconstruction. The item will reappear on the committee agenda at its next meeting.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

