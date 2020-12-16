Council member questions vote to table mask ordinance; city attorney says its OK

Council member Bill Evans raised a point of order at the end of Wednesday's working session regarding the mask ordinance that was tabled at the end of the last city council meeting.
Evans read from Robert’s Rules of Order at the end of Wednesday's meeting and said he believes the council is in non-compliance.
“I believe we still need to vote on the motion that was left hanging before we ended that meeting, according to our own rules,” he said. “We need to vote on it. It doesn’t require any debate, it doesn’t require anything except finishing the motion by a vote.”
Mayor Steve Allender broke the tie with a 6-5 vote to table the ordinance. The motion was made by Pat Jones as a substitute motion to replace Ritchie Nordstrom’s motion to approve the ordinance.
Evans said Robert’s Rules state that tabling a motion is properly used when it’s necessary to suspend consideration of a main motion to deal with another matter, but tabling a motion is not the same as postponing or postponing indefinitely.
City attorney Joel Landeen said after the working session that the council has amended Robert’s Rules to allow tabling items.
Rule 5-6 states that “a motion to lay on the table which effects a disposition on the merits of any ordinance or resolution requires the vote of a majority of the members-elect to carry and shall be decided without debate. Any other motion to lay on the table requires the vote of a majority of the members present and shall be decided without debate.”
Landeen said the council has previously used tabling motions to dispose of a motion.
He also said Evans’ point of order wasn’t made in a timely manner. A point of order is a procedural issue that must be raised during the meeting or at the time of the procedural mistake. He said there are some exceptions but doesn’t believe it applies to the mask ordinance.
“If the council wanted, they could vote on the motion, but I don’t agree that it’s hanging and needs to be resolved at this point,” Landeen said.
The Rapid City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday for its regularly scheduled meeting.
