Council member urges Rapid City residents to take COVID-19 'seriously'

Rapid City Council member Laura Armstrong urged residents to protect themselves and each other from COVID-19 at Wednesday's Legal and Finance Committee meeting.
Armstrong said she is not asking anyone to do anything she would not herself, nor is she advising anyone to “hunker down” or live in fear of the virus.
“I know we are over-saturated with the news and dialogue about this pandemic, but unfortunately COVID-19 is a very sad fact of our present day life,” she said. “We were told this was a marathon, not a sprint, and six months in we’re barely even warmed up.”
Armstrong said everyone must find their own balance, but there's also a civic duty to respect one another.
The Department of Health reported two more deaths Wednesday for a total 169 in the state and that active cases increased by 125. Pennington County reported 29 new cases on 98 tests, and there are 432 active cases out of 1,475 positive tests.
“The facts are more and more people are getting ill,” Armstrong said. “We, as a community, need to take this virus seriously and practice what the White House, the World Health Organization, the CDC and even our state websites are encouraging.”
The CDC encourages people to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, avoid close contact with others, cover one’s nose and mouth with a mask or covering when around others, cover coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect common touch surfaces.
During the meeting, the committee passed all things on its agenda, including the introduction and first reading of an ordinance regarding Supplemental Appropriation 6 for 2020 and the Audit Report of City of Rapid City — 2019 Financial and Compliance Report.
In its consent agenda, the committee approved and briefly heard about an item that would change a school resource officer’s job from full-time to half-time.
The position was created through the Connecting with our Youth Grant through Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Health Board. The grant would provide a $341,080 salary and benefits for one full-time school resource officer for five years. If the item is approved by the City Council on Tuesday, funding would change to $32,971.39 per year for salary and benefits for a part-time officer.
Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said as the program progressed his department learned the position was more of a point of contact with Great Plains. He said the officer works to identify kids that are struggling with at-risk behavior and to be a point of contact and resource for students.
“We still see a lot of benefit being in this partnership and we’d like to continue it just in a different manner,” Hedrick said.
The committee also heard from Teri Corrigan, associate executive director at Behavior Management Cares, who spoke on the organization’s status.
Corrigan said the organization receives grant funding through the city, which helps fund a full-time and part-time position with the goal to assist people in applying for medication assistance from pharmaceutical companies.
She said last year the organization assisted 357 people over the year and helped them receive over $2.5 million worth of medication.
For April, May and June, Corrigan said they helped 84 people, 65 of which are new and haven’t been assisted before.
“It’s a small amount we ask for to be able to have those staff help with that, and it’s certainly not anything we would be able to be reimbursed for, but I think in the long range in the community is significant,” she said.
Corrigan said at the beginning of the pandemic, the organization was able to transition many of its services to telehealth or made it available over the phone but stayed open to help with crisis services.
She said the center will be in 13 Rapid City Area Schools this year.
