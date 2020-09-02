Council member urges Rapid City residents to take COVID-19 'seriously'

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick said as the program progressed his department learned the position was more of a point of contact with Great Plains. He said the officer works to identify kids that are struggling with at-risk behavior and to be a point of contact and resource for students.

“We still see a lot of benefit being in this partnership and we’d like to continue it just in a different manner,” Hedrick said.

The committee also heard from Teri Corrigan, associate executive director at Behavior Management Cares, who spoke on the organization’s status.

Corrigan said the organization receives grant funding through the city, which helps fund a full-time and part-time position with the goal to assist people in applying for medication assistance from pharmaceutical companies.

She said last year the organization assisted 357 people over the year and helped them receive over $2.5 million worth of medication.

For April, May and June, Corrigan said they helped 84 people, 65 of which are new and haven’t been assisted before.